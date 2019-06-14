 Women′s World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany live | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Women's World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany live

Having already booked their place in the Round of 16, Germany are out to clinch top spot in Group B as they put their perfect record to the test against South Africa. Follow DW's LIVE build-up here!

FIFA Frauen WM 2019 Deutschland - Südafrika (Reuters/J. P. Pelissier)

+++ Refresh/Click for the latest (F5) updates +++

South Africa 0-1 Germany
(Leupolz 15')

17' CHANCE! Germany should be two up. A shot from distance is palmed by Dlamini and Popp just has to put it in from close range and with the goal gaping, but the bouncing ball bounces higher than she expects and Popp blazes over. She won't want to see that again.

15' GOAL! 1-0 Germany (Leupolz) Well that was simple. A corner from the left and Melanie Leupolz rises unmarked to head in from close range. Sometimes, football is easy you know. Germany now have something to show for their strong start.

13' South Africa were pretty physical in their first two games and the same is true here. A couple of big challenges go in, and they seem to have blunted Germany a bit. The sun is also fairly bright in Montpellier.

7' CHANCE! Germany do the hard work and suddenly Däbritz has space outside the box with an overlapping teammate on the right, but instead of feeding her she goes it alone and curls over. Bad decision there, but an encouraging start from Germany.

3' CHANCE! Germany have pressed hard and early here. A whipped free kick into the box meets Popp and a teammate but the shot is tame and it's easy for Dlamini. That should have probably been a goal given the space Germany were afforded.

1' Off we go! Germany in all white kit, South Africa in yellow shirts and green shorts.

— A rousing version of the anthems and with the sun shining here in Montpellier, we are all set to go.

— TEAMS! Germany make three changes, dropping Hendrich, Goeßling and Oberdorf for Magull, Leupolz and Bühl, who was particularly impressive off the bench last time. Germany need just a draw to make sure they finish top, which is the key now.

Germany XI: Schult – Schweers, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn – Däbritz, Magull, Leupolz, Huth - Popp, Bühl

South Africa XI: Dlamini – Ramalepe, Van Wyk, Matlou, Vilakazi – Ndimeni, Makhabeane, Jane, Biyana, Mthandi – Fulutudilu

One to watch: Oberdorf

Her coach says she's "fantastic," and Lena Oberdorf has made made her mark at the World Cup while taking time out from school. With Germany through to round of 16, she could enhance her reputation against South Africa. Click here to read the full feature on the 17-year-old student.

Däbritz delight

Germany are still unbeaten under head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, winning six out of a possible seven games thanks to the quick thinking of Sara Däbritz in the 1-0 win against Spain. "It was a win of wills," said Däbritz, who is set to join Paris-Saint Germain from Bayern Munich in the summer. 

Banyana Banyana

South Africa can't claim a spot in the top of Group B, but could still reach the Round of 16 by finishing third, making the game against Germany a must-win match. "They are an opponent who won't gift us three points," said Linda Dallmann. "They play with a lot of passion and will throw everything at us."

Probable line-ups: Germany

Germany XI: Schult – Maier, Hegering, Doorsoun, Schweers – Goeßling, Leupolz – Gwinn, Popp, Huth - Schüller 

Probable line-ups: South Africa

Swart – Ramalepe, Van Wyk, Matlou Holweni – Kgatalana, Makhabeane, Mbane, Biyana, Jane – Fulutudilu

Welcome one and all!

Germany kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over China and Spain and are looking to wrap up top spot in Group B when they take on South Africa tonight. DW has all the build-up to the clash in Montpellier, so stay tuned…

Watch video 02:32

Can Germany's women win the title?

DW recommends

Women's World Cup: Germany snatch second slender win

Germany moved one step closer to the knockout stages after making it two wins out of two with another gritty performance. Spain provided tough opposition in Valenciennes, but like China failed to take their chances. (12.06.2019)  

Women's World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany LIVE build-up

Having already booked their place in the Round of 16, Germany are out to clinch top spot in Group B as they put their perfect record to the test against South Africa. Follow DW's LIVE build-up here… (17.06.2019)  

Women's World Cup: Lena Oberdorf – The 17-year-old student learning fast

Her coach says she's "fantastic," and Lena Oberdorf has made made her mark at the World Cup while taking time out from school. With Germany through to round of 16, she could enhance her reputation against South Africa. (14.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Can Germany's women win the title?  

Related content

Fussball - FIFA Frauen-WM - Deutschland - Spanien

Women's World Cup: Lena Oberdorf – The 17-year-old student learning fast 14.06.2019

Her coach says she's "fantastic," and Lena Oberdorf has made made her mark at the World Cup while taking time out from school. With Germany through to round of 16, she could enhance her reputation against South Africa.

Fußball-Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft - Deutschland vs Spanien

Women's World Cup: Impressive TV viewer numbers in Germany and around the world 14.06.2019

Germany's national team received notable ratings for their first two Women's World Cup games, continuing a worldwide trend of decent viewer numbers. Ticket sales have reportedly been less encouraging.

Spanische Nationalmannschaft Frauen WM

Women's World Cup: Revolution in Spain 11.06.2019

With Champions League finalists and record attendances, women's football is booming in Spain. Now at only their second ever World Cup, some even have them down as dark horses for the title. Their next opponents? Germany.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  