Women's World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany live

1' Off we go! Germany in all white kit, South Africa in yellow shirts and green shorts.

— A rousing version of the anthems and with the sun shining here in Montpellier, we are all set to go.

— TEAMS! Germany make three changes, dropping Hendrich, Goeßling and Oberdorf for Magull, Leupolz and Bühl, who was particularly impressive off the bench last time. Germany need just a draw to make sure they finish top, which is the key now.

Germany XI: Schult – Schweers, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn – Däbritz, Magull, Leupolz, Huth - Popp, Bühl

South Africa XI: Dlamini – Ramalepe, Van Wyk, Matlou, Vilakazi – Ndimeni, Makhabeane, Jane, Biyana, Mthandi – Fulutudilu

One to watch: Oberdorf

Her coach says she's "fantastic," and Lena Oberdorf has made made her mark at the World Cup while taking time out from school. With Germany through to round of 16, she could enhance her reputation against South Africa. Click here to read the full feature on the 17-year-old student.

Däbritz delight

Germany are still unbeaten under head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, winning six out of a possible seven games thanks to the quick thinking of Sara Däbritz in the 1-0 win against Spain. "It was a win of wills," said Däbritz, who is set to join Paris-Saint Germain from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Banyana Banyana

South Africa can't claim a spot in the top of Group B, but could still reach the Round of 16 by finishing third, making the game against Germany a must-win match. "They are an opponent who won't gift us three points," said Linda Dallmann. "They play with a lot of passion and will throw everything at us."

Welcome one and all!

Germany kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over China and Spain and are looking to wrap up top spot in Group B when they take on South Africa tonight. DW has all the build-up to the clash in Montpellier, so stay tuned…