Women's World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany live

South Africa 0-3 Germany

(Leupolz 15', Däbritz 29', Popp 40')

50' Three changes at the break. South Africa bring on two strikers (Mulaudzi and Kgatlana), while Germany make a straight swap bringing off Schweers for Simon. The game though, is much the same. Germany look more like scoring, while South Africa are often late to the tackle. Huth just got clattered in the box, although the ball was taken first. Ouch. Magull now needs treatment after another tackle, but this one has resulted in a free kick.

46' Germany get us restarted.

HALFTIME

Germany pressed early and quickly got their reward from a set-piece. Once the first goal went in, Germany's dominance grew and two more were added to a scoreline that ultimately represents an extremely strong first half from Germany and a somewhat disappointing first half from South Africa. Top spot will be Germany's. It's just a question of by how many, now.

43' If you listen closely enough, you can hear Martina Voss-Tecklenburg shouting instructions to her players. She just asked for central defender to look at the left back and the left wing, as they were open. Germany can - and have - spread it quickly.

40' GOAL! 3-0 Germany (Popp) This is getting a bit messy for South Africa. Gwinn with a superb cross from the right, Popp rises above Ramalepe and powers a header past Dlamini. Germany are hitting top gear now, but South Africa have also made it easy for them to do so.

36' CHANCES! Huth, inside the box, misses a low cross from the left and then Magull, after a sweet dummy, somehow manages to curl over with just Dlamini at her mercy. Germany have the chance to run up a score here, if they take their chances. Dlamini takes some treatment, but she looks set to continue.

29' GOAL! 2-0 Germany (Däbritz) Well, Dlamini won't want to watch this one back. Germany break down the left, Schweers hits the cross too early and so it escapes Bühl but Dlamini comes out anyway to save it, but instead pushes it straight into the path of Däbritz who sweeps it into the empty net. Too easy for Germany.

26' South Africa are doing a good job in the tackling department, but are lacking inspiration in attack. Then Hegering makes a mistake at the back, is forced into the pass to Schult that the keeper has to clear and in a hurry. Those are the kind of moments that let Spain in, and that South Africa would love to see more of. Without them, it's hard to see a way back into this one for South Africa.

17' CHANCE! Germany should be two up. A shot from distance is palmed by Dlamini and Popp just has to put it in from close range and with the goal gaping, but the bouncing ball bounces higher than she expects and Popp blazes over. She won't want to see that again.

15' GOAL! 1-0 Germany (Leupolz) Well that was simple. A corner from the left and Melanie Leupolz rises unmarked to head in from close range. Sometimes, football is easy you know. Germany now have something to show for their strong start.

13' South Africa were pretty physical in their first two games and the same is true here. A couple of big challenges go in, and they seem to have blunted Germany a bit. The sun is also fairly bright in Montpellier.

7' CHANCE! Germany do the hard work and suddenly Däbritz has space outside the box with an overlapping teammate on the right, but instead of feeding her she goes it alone and curls over. Bad decision there, but an encouraging start from Germany.

3' CHANCE! Germany have pressed hard and early here. A whipped free kick into the box meets Popp and a teammate but the shot is tame and it's easy for Dlamini. That should have probably been a goal given the space Germany were afforded.

1' Off we go! Germany in all white kit, South Africa in yellow shirts and green shorts.

— A rousing version of the anthems and with the sun shining here in Montpellier, we are all set to go.

— TEAMS! Germany make three changes, dropping Hendrich, Goeßling and Oberdorf for Magull, Leupolz and Bühl, who was particularly impressive off the bench last time. Germany need just a draw to make sure they finish top, which is the key now.

Germany XI: Schult – Schweers, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn – Däbritz, Magull, Leupolz, Huth - Popp, Bühl

South Africa XI: Dlamini – Ramalepe, Van Wyk, Matlou, Vilakazi – Ndimeni, Makhabeane, Jane, Biyana, Mthandi – Fulutudilu

One to watch: Oberdorf

Her coach says she's "fantastic," and Lena Oberdorf has made made her mark at the World Cup while taking time out from school. With Germany through to round of 16, she could enhance her reputation against South Africa. Click here to read the full feature on the 17-year-old student.

Däbritz delight

Germany are still unbeaten under head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, winning six out of a possible seven games thanks to the quick thinking of Sara Däbritz in the 1-0 win against Spain. "It was a win of wills," said Däbritz, who is set to join Paris-Saint Germain from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Banyana Banyana

South Africa can't claim a spot in the top of Group B, but could still reach the Round of 16 by finishing third, making the game against Germany a must-win match. "They are an opponent who won't gift us three points," said Linda Dallmann. "They play with a lot of passion and will throw everything at us."

Probable line-ups: Germany

Germany XI: Schult – Maier, Hegering, Doorsoun, Schweers – Goeßling, Leupolz – Gwinn, Popp, Huth - Schüller

Probable line-ups: South Africa

Swart – Ramalepe, Van Wyk, Matlou Holweni – Kgatalana, Makhabeane, Mbane, Biyana, Jane – Fulutudilu

Welcome one and all!

Germany kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over China and Spain and are looking to wrap up top spot in Group B when they take on South Africa tonight. DW has all the build-up to the clash in Montpellier, so stay tuned…