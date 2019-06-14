Women's World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany LIVE build-up

Having already booked their place in the Round of 16, Germany are out to clinch top spot in Group B as they put their perfect record to the test against South Africa. Follow DW's LIVE build-up here…
Däbritz delight
Germany are still unbeaten under head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, winning six out of a possible seven games thanks to the quick thinking of Sara Däbritz in the 1-0 win against Spain. "It was a win of wills," said Däbritz, who is set to join Paris-Saint Germain from Bayern Munich in the summer.
Banyana Banyana
South Africa can't claim a spot in the top of Group B, but could still reach the Round of 16 by finishing third, making the game against Germany a must-win match. "They are an opponent who won't gift us three points," said Linda Dallmann. "They play with a lot of passion and will throw everything at us."
Probable line-ups: Germany
Schult – Maier, Hegering, Doorsoun, Schweers – Goeßling, Leupolz – Gwinn, Popp, Huth - Schüller
Probable line-ups: South Africa
Swart – Ramalepe, Van Wyk, Matlou Holweni – Kgatalana, Makhabeane, Mbane, Biyana, Jane – Fulutudilu
Welcome one and all!
Germany kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over China and Spain and are looking to wrap up top spot in Group B when they take on South Africa tonight. DW has all the build-up to the clash in Montpellier, so stay tuned…