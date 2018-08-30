Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany secure place at France 2019 with huge win

Germany's women have booked their place at next year's World Cup with a resounding 8-0 win in the Faroe Islands.

The Germans had all but confirmed their place at France 2019, sitting clear of Iceland at the top of Group 5. But the two-time world champions ensured there were no complications, rounding off their qualifying campaign on a high in front of departing interim coach Horst Hrubesch.

Lea Schüller put Germany into a third minute lead to become the leading scorer in Group 5 with five goals. The Faroe Islands managed to keep Germany at bay for a while, but a quick-fire double from Lina Magull and Leonie Maier put Germany in complete control at the break.

Germany stepped things up a gear after the break, with Magull adding to her tally and both Carolin Simon and Alexandra Popp getting braces to complete a miserable 90 minutes for the hosts, and an aggregate score of 19-0 over their two meetings in in this campaign.

Germany end qualifying with seven wins from eight games, and a goal difference of +35.