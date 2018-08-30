 Women′s World Cup qualifying: Germany secure place at France 2019 with huge win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany secure place at France 2019 with huge win

Germany's women continued their record of having qualified for all eight World Cups, topping Group 5 ahead of Iceland. They confirmed their place at France 2019 with a resounding 8-0 win in the Faroe Islands.

Deutschland - Tschechische Republik, Frauen WM-Quali Dzsenifer Marozsan (picture-alliance/GES/T. Eisenhuth)

Germany's women have booked their place at next year's World Cup with a resounding 8-0 win in the Faroe Islands.

The Germans had all but confirmed their place at France 2019, sitting clear of Iceland at the top of Group 5. But the two-time world champions ensured there were no complications, rounding off their qualifying campaign on a high in front of departing interim coach Horst Hrubesch.

Read more: Germany beat Iceland to take top spot

Lea Schüller put Germany into a third minute lead to become the leading scorer in Group 5 with five goals. The Faroe Islands managed to keep Germany at bay for a while, but a quick-fire double from Lina Magull and Leonie Maier put Germany in complete control at the break.

Germany stepped things up a gear after the break, with Magull adding to her tally and both Carolin Simon and Alexandra Popp getting braces to complete a miserable 90 minutes for the hosts, and an aggregate score of 19-0 over their two meetings in in this campaign. 

Germany end qualifying with seven wins from eight games, and a goal difference of +35.

DW recommends

Germany name Martina Voss-Tecklenburg as new women's football coach

After the sacking of Steffi Jones, Germany have turned to Switzerland boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. She will take over in September after the end of World Cup qualifying. (26.04.2018)  

Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany beat Iceland to take top spot

Having lost 3-2 at home against Iceland last October, Germany knew only they could get themselves out of the tricky spot they had put themselves in. But now a 2019 World Cup spot in France is closer than ever. (01.09.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Frauen WM-Qualifikation Slowenien - Deutschland

Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany facing must win to control own destiny 31.08.2018

Germany visit group leaders Iceland on Saturday knowing anything less than victory will complicate their hopes of reaching the women's World Cup in 2019. Their final group game is against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

Fußball WM-Qualifikation Damen | Island - Deutschland

Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany beat Iceland to take top spot 01.09.2018

Having lost 3-2 at home against Iceland last October, Germany knew only they could get themselves out of the tricky spot they had put themselves in. But now a 2019 World Cup spot in France is closer than ever.

Fußball 2019 FIFA Women's World Championship Qualifier Deutschland v Island

Steffi Jones under pressure after Iceland embarrass Germany's women 20.10.2017

Until recently, Germany's women's football team were all but untouchable. Then came a shock Euro 2017 exit and the embarrassing home defeat to Iceland on Friday which breaks a 26 game unbeaten World Cup qualifying run.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 