At 37, the "eternal" Marta is set to appear at her sixth World Cup with one last chance to finally win the title with the "Selecao". Marta came closest in her second World Cup appearance in 2007, but Germany's golden goal in the final prevented Brazil's triumph. After that, Marta and Brazil have been knocked out once in the quarterfinals (2011) and twice in the Round of 16 (2015, 2019).