Women's World Cup live: Netherlands vs. Sweden

Netherlands 0-0 Sweden +++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

51'

49' Bloodworth is caught in possession by Blackstenius, who drives at the Netherlands goal - but Bloodworth atones for her error to make a crucial block. Hearts in mouths for the Dutch.

47' Big change by the Dutch at the break. Lieke Martens is off, Jill Roord is on. Martens was some way short of her best, it must be said. Although the reason given for the change is a toe injury.

46' SECOND HALF. We're back underway.

45' HT Netherlands 0-0 Sweden - It's all square at the break. Both sides seem nervous and we've had a turgid game as a result. Lets hope for better after the break because, well, it can't get much worse.

44' Miedema drives into the box from the right. She can't get a shot away but Beerensteyn can. It's shut down though before Miedema gets another bite at it before being crowded out.

41' Spitse lets fly with a shot from long range but it doesn’t bother the keeper. It's been all too comfortable for Sweden when the Dutch go forward.

39' It's been an attritional half but Sweden can reflect on having had the better of the chances. The Netherlands just haven't troubled Lindahl to the same extent.

37' Sweden chance! Their best of the game. A corner comes into the box, the Dutch fail to get it away and Hurtig pokes it at goal from close range but Van Veenendaal makes a good reaction save from point blank range.

Jackie Groenen and Elin Rubensson battle for the ball.

33' A clash of heads has held the game up here.

31' This game isn't very good. Quality has not been great and both sides seem anxious. Not very watchable at the moment.

28' A lull.

26' Both sides struggling to produce moments of quality in the final third.

24' Bloodworth makes an absolutely crucial block to stop a through ball getting past.

21' Jakobsson almost connects with a low cross from the right but the Dutch defend it well. Very little to choose from the sides, although Sweden are shading it so far.

19' Close! Ericsson whips in a devilish free-kick to the far post that just evades the waiting players in the box. Van Veenendaal just managed to glance the ball away, enough to take it away from the waiting Swedes.

17' It's an open game though, and one that is in the balance. The opening goal will be crucial tonight.

15' Sweden are looking the more dangerous of the sides at the moment. Breaking forward at speed and with purpose.

13' Van Veenendaal receiving treatment after that, but it seems as though she will be ok.

12' Chance Sweden! Blackstenius is sent clean through despite a hint of offside. Her shot is saved well by Van Veenendaal, whose hand is caught by Jakobsson as she tried to reach the rebound.

10' Seger makes a crucial bloke to deny Miedema, who got into a great position and was about to pull the trigger.

8' Sweden starting to flex their muscles and they look dangerous going forward. Picking holes in the Dutch defense already.

6' A swift breakway by Sweden looks promising, but Jakobsson runs down a blind alley and the Dutch get it clear. A glimpse of what Sweden offer on the break though.

5' As expected, it's Netherlands seeing more of the ball and Sweden sitting back.

3' The Netherlands have started brightly. A quick free-kick by Van de Donk finds Miedema, whose snapshot from outside the box is dragged a couple of meters wide.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in Lyon.

— TEAMS!

The Netherlands make one change, with Shanice van de Sanden dropping to the bench with sub Lineth Beerensteyn finally getting a start that I think she deserves.

Sweden make the expected change with Hurtig coming in for the suspended Rolfö, but Björn getting the nod over Rubensson is a little surprising.

Netherlands XI: Van Veenendaal - Van Dongen, Bloodworth, Van der Gragt, Van Lunteren - Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen - Martens, Miedema, Beerensteyn

Sweden XI: Lindahl - Glas, fischer, Sembrant, Eriksson - Björn, Asllani, Seger - Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Hurtig

— Another Dutch game, another sea of orange surges through France.

The Netherlands will enter Wednesday evening brimming with confidence after their 2-0 win over Italy in the quarterfinals. Sweden, though, will be similarly confident, having knocked off Germany 2-1 in their quarterfinals. The results also meant that the two countries will join Great Britain at next year's Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, with Britain having qualified via England's run at this World Cup.

This is the first time that the Netherlands have made it to the semifinals at a Women's World Cup, while it will be Sweden's four appearance at this stage. The winner is to face the defending champions, the United States, in Sunday's final. Like both semifinals, the final is to be played in Lyon.