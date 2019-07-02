 Women′s World Cup live: Netherlands vs. Sweden | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.07.2019

Sports

Women's World Cup live: Netherlands vs. Sweden

The European champions, the Netherlands, are set to take on Sweden to determine the second finalist in the Women's World Cup in France. Follow all of the live action here from 21:00 CEST!

Frankreich Fußball Frauen WM Stadion in Lyon (picture-alliance/PA Wire/M. Egerton)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Netherlands 0-0 Sweden
(Kickoff: 21:00 CEST)

— Another Dutch game, another sea of orange surges through France.

The Netherlands will enter Wednesday evening brimming with confidence after their 2-0 win over Italy in the quarterfinals. Sweden, though, will be similarly confident, having knocked off Germany 2-1 in their quarterfinals. The results also meant that the two countries will join Great Britain at next year's Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, with Britain having qualified via England's run at this World Cup.

 

This is the first time that the Netherlands have made it to the semifinals at a Women's World Cup, while it will be Sweden's four appearance at this stage. The winner is to face the defending champions, the United States, in Sunday's final. Like both semifinals, the final is to be played in Lyon.

