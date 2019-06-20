Women's World Cup live: Germany vs Nigeria

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST):

17:12 Germany are yet to concede a goal after their three opening group games, but only found their shooting boots in the final match against South Africa, winning 4-0. The side have certainly put the yards in thus far, stats show Germany have covered a combined average of 116.14 kilometers (72.1 miles) per game in the group stage.

"That shows that everyone's running for each other and that we're in good shape," coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.

17:10 Nigeria are through to the knockout phases for just the second time, and for the first since 1999, when they met defeat to Brazil in the quarterfinal.

17:00 It's been a spectacular tournament so far, but one not short on controversy. Here are a few things we've learned so far.

16:50 Today's game marks the 100th in the international career of striker Alexandra Popp. You can read more here on her becoming the 26th German woman to reach the milestone.

16:40 Nigeria line up as follows: Nnadozie, Okeke, Ebi, Ohale, Nwabuoku, Ayinde, Okobi, Ihezuo, Ordega, Oparanozie, Kanu.

16:35 Here's how the Germany XI looks...

16:30 Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Nigeria, the first game of the knockout stages at the World Cup. The line ups will be here any moment...