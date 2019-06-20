Women's World Cup live: Germany vs Nigeria

Germany's women get the last 16 of the World Cup underway when they face Nigeria at the Stade des Alpes, but can Germany progress without injured star player Dzsenifer Marozsan? Follow all the action live from Grenoble.
Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST):
17:12 Germany are yet to concede a goal after their three opening group games, but only found their shooting boots in the final match against South Africa, winning 4-0. The side have certainly put the yards in thus far, stats show Germany have covered a combined average of 116.14 kilometers (72.1 miles) per game in the group stage.
"That shows that everyone's running for each other and that we're in good shape," coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.
17:10 Nigeria are through to the knockout phases for just the second time, and for the first since 1999, when they met defeat to Brazil in the quarterfinal.
17:00 It's been a spectacular tournament so far, but one not short on controversy. Here are a few things we've learned so far.
16:50 Today's game marks the 100th in the international career of striker Alexandra Popp. You can read more here on her becoming the 26th German woman to reach the milestone.
16:40 Nigeria line up as follows: Nnadozie, Okeke, Ebi, Ohale, Nwabuoku, Ayinde, Okobi, Ihezuo, Ordega, Oparanozie, Kanu.
16:35 Here's how the Germany XI looks...
16:30 Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Nigeria, the first game of the knockout stages at the World Cup. The line ups will be here any moment...
The women's World Cup has been exhilarating and controversial in equal measure; a fortnight of highs and lows, and thrills and spills. Here's what we have learned during the first two weeks of the tournament. (20.06.2019)
Alex Popp will become the 26th German woman to play 100 games for her country against Nigeria on Saturday. The attacker believes there are gaps for Germany exploit in the opposing defense. (21.06.2019)
Germany have qualified for the knockout stages after coming through Group B unbeaten and without conceding a single goal. Monday's 4-0 win over South Africa was welcome but routine. Now there are bigger tests to come. (17.06.2019)