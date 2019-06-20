Women's World Cup live: Germany vs Nigeria

Germany's women get the last 16 of the World Cup underway when they face Nigeria at the Stade des Alpes, but can Germany progress without injured star player Dzsenifer Marozsan? Follow all the action live from Grenoble.
Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST):
16:50 Today's game marks the 100th in the international career of striker Alexandra Popp. You can read more here on her becoming the 26th German woman to reach the milestone.
16:40 Nigeria line up as follows: Nnadozie, Okeke, Ebi, Ohale, Nwabuoku, Ayinde, Okobi, Ihezuo, Ordega, Oparanozie, Kanu
16:35 Here's how the Germany XI looks...
16:30 Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Nigeria, the first game of the knockout stages at the World Cup. The line ups will be here any moment...