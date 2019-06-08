 Women′s World Cup Live: Germany open against China | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.06.2019

Sports

Women's World Cup Live: Germany open against China

On the second day of the Women's World Cup, Germany get their tournament started. They play China in a game they are expected to win, but can they do it? Follow live updates here!

Frauenfußball-WM - Deutschland - China (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Germany 0-0 China

46' Germany get us restarted.

HALFTIME

Germany escape the first half without conceding. China had two massive chances but poor composure in key moments has cost them - and saved Germany. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side started well, with Svenja Huth particularly impressing, but couldn't make the most of their strong start. Again though, China should be ahead - even without Shuang Wang (on the bench).

42' CHANCE! With Germany easing off, China work their way back into the game and after one attack ends in a strong tackle by Germany's defense. The next one is far more promising. Suddenly Yang Li has a chance on goal, curls it into the far corner but it clips the post. Schult can't get it cleanly and Yang follows up, and clips Schult. Yellow card. But what a chance. China should be up by two now!

36' China trying to play it out the back but struggling. Germany's press is just about working, but again, like much of their efforts this half, they haven't done enough with it. Worth remembering that China should be ahead.

32' Ouch! Jiahui Lou takes a nasty clip on the anke and has to receive treatment. Germany's pressure is still on, but China are just about dealing with it at the moment. Lou hobbles back on but eventually can't continue. Tan Ruyin comes on.

Frauenfussball-WM - Deutschland - China (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

27' Huth attacks again down the left, cuts in and gets the shot away but it's just over. Right idea, and very nearly the right execution.

20' CROSSBAR! Germany send a cross in that dips late and hits the bar. One of those that might just have crept in. Carolin Simon would have been the hero. Then Popp gets to a deep cross, but China's goalkeeper Peng just gets enough on it force Popp's header over the bar. Popp stays down and her left ankle looks in a lot of pain.

14' CHANCE! What a chance. China should be ahead. A misplaced pass by Doorsoun-Khajeh opens up the counterattack. Neat interplay sees Wu with an enormous chance to score, but she passes to Wang instead. She has an open goal on the angle to score but hesitates and Germany get the block in. Huge chance. China should be ahead. 

11' Huth is proving a problem down the left. Another attack gets in behind China's defense but the final pass goes astray. China try to get something going on the break but the long ball falls straight into Schult's arms. Germany are in control, but haven't converted it yet.

4' Germany make a strong start! Popp gets in down the right and crosses it into the middle. It nearly lands on Huth's head, but it's palmed away by Peng. Then Däbritz fires in a long range effort just passed the post. Aggressive play from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side.

1' Germany's 2019 World Cup campaign is underway!

— TEAMS! Popp leads the line with all the experience you could ask for. Marozsan, who gave up the captaincy because it was more of a burden, leads the way in a packed midfield. Oddly enough, China's best play Shuang Wang is on the bench, which is a big surprise.

Germany XI: Schult - Simon, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hegering, Hendrich - Gwinn, Dabritz, Leupolz, Marozsan, Huth - Popp

China XI: Peng - Lin, Han, Wu, Liu - Zhang, Gu, Yao, Lou - Wang, Yang

— Good afternoon! After the excitement of the World Cup burst into life with the opening game last night, it's time for Germany to take center stage. They are one of the favorites for the tournament, along with France and the USA, but to get there they have to win the opener.

