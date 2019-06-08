Women's World Cup Live: Germany open against China

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Germany 0-0 China

14' CHANCE! What a chance. China should be ahead. A misplaced pass by Doorsoun-Khajeh opens up the counterattack. Neat interplay sees Wu with an enormous chance to score, but she passes to Wang instead. She has an open goal on the angle to score but hesitates and Germany get the block in. Huge chance. China should be ahead.

11' Huth is proving a problem down the left. Another attack gets in behind China's defense but the final pass goes astray. China try to get something going on the break but the long ball falls straight into Schult's arms. Germany are in control, but haven't converted it yet.

4' Germany make a strong start! Popp gets in down the right and crosses it into the middle. It nearly lands on Huth's head, but it's palmed away by Peng. Then Däbritz fires in a long range effort just passed the post. Aggressive play from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side.

1' Germany's 2019 World Cup campaign is underway!

— TEAMS! Popp leads the line with all the experience you could ask for. Marozsan, who gave up the captaincy because it was more of a burden, leads the way in a packed midfield. Oddly enough, China's best play Shuang Wang is on the bench, which is a big surprise.

Germany XI: Schult - Simon, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hegering, Hendrich - Gwinn, Dabritz, Leupolz, Marozsan, Huth - Popp

China XI: Peng - Lin, Han, Wu, Liu - Zhang, Gu, Yao, Lou - Wang, Yang

— Good afternoon! After the excitement of the World Cup burst into life with the opening game last night, it's time for Germany to take center stage. They are one of the favorites for the tournament, along with France and the USA, but to get there they have to win the opener.