Women's World Cup Live: Germany face Spain in second game

Germany vs. Spain (Kick off 1800)

16' CHANCE! Germany are looking all over the place at the back. A poor clearance lands straight at the feet of a Spanish attacker. The ball is worked quickly across and after a dummy, a first-time shot fizzes wide. Germany need to find their feet in this one, despite the slippy conditions.

14' CHANCE! Spain with a ball down the middle again and again it proves a problem. Neither central defenders deal with and Nahikari gets through. Schult comes out but only half of the way, but Nahikari hits it wide. Another big chance and from Germany's perspective, a far too easily allowed one.

11' It's end-to-end, just without the real chancecs (other than the Nahikari one). The rain has stopped now. A brief but intense shower.

6' CHANCE! A mistake by Hegering on a long ball by lets Nahikari through and she's suddenly one on one, but Doorsoun makes a billiant recovering tackle to deny the Spaniard. That was close.

5' Bit scrappy in the wet here. Some strong challenges being thrown in as well. Proper football battle.

3' As the game starts, so does the rain. It quickly becomes heavy. This will change up the nature of this one. Germany get a free kick chance, but can't get it over the wall.

1' We are underway! Germany get us started, wearing the white, throwback kit that I want one of. What a kit. Spain are in red.

— Teams are out. Time for the anthems. Germany's is up first. Never really gets the sporting juices flowing does it? The Spain one though. Put me in coach!

— For those who didn't catch Spain's opener, they came back from a goal down against South Africa to turn it around and win 3-1. They benefited from a fortunate penalty decision, and in fact scored two penalties to put the game in their favor. While things go their way tonight?

— TEAM! Voss-Tecklenburg does indeed make changes. Verena Schweers comes in for Carolin Simon, while Lena Oberdorf does replace Marozsan. Melanie Leupolz is also dropped, with the experienced Lena Goeßling coming into midfield. Could prove a masterstroke.

Spain stick with Hermoso in the playmaking role, and keep things with the same defensive set. There are changes in midfield, notably with Nahikari Garcia coming in to support Hermoso in attack.

Germany XI: Schult - Gwinn, Hegering, Doorsoun, Hendrich - Schweers, Däbritz, Goeßling, Oberdorf, Huth - Popp

Spain XI: Panos - Corredera, Mapi Leon, Paredes, Torrejon - Torrecilla, Meseguer - Putellas, Hermoso, Caldentey - Nahikari

— Can this young Germany team meet expectations? There are advantages to having a young team, but it can also hold a team back. This Germany side is in a rebuild, and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg knows that a good tournament here could be the start of a future success.

— Despite winning three points though, Germany lost their playmaker. Dzsenifer Marozsan broke her toeand is likely to miss out on the rest of the tournament. Who will replace her? Lena Oberdorf? She impressed last time out. Perhaps this will be her time.

— Good afternoon! One goal proved enough for Germany in their first game, but they did not dominate a China side that could easily have upset the odds if they had shown greater composure in front of goal. Tournament teams do just that though, and once you reach the knockouts it doesn't matter.