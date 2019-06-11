 Women′s World Cup Live: Germany face Spain in second game | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.06.2019

Sports

Women's World Cup Live: Germany face Spain in second game

Having won their first game in Group B, Germany will be hoping to repeat the result with a better performance in their second game. Spain though, provided their toughest opposition. Follow live updates here!

Vor Frauen-Fußball-WM Frankreich - Training (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Germany vs. Spain (Kick off 1800)

— For those who didn't catch Spain's opener, they came back from a goal down against South Africa to turn it around and win 3-1. They benefited from a fortunate penalty decision, and in fact scored two penalties to put the game in their favor. While things go their way tonight?

— TEAM! Voss-Tecklenburg does indeed make changes. Verena Schweers comes in for Carolin Simon, while Lena Oberdorf does replace Marozsan. Melanie Leupolz is also dropped, with the experienced Lena Goeßling coming into midfield. Could prove a masterstroke.

Spain stick with Hermoso in the playmaking role, and keep things with the same defensive set. There are changes in midfield, notably with Nahikari Garcia coming in to support Hermoso in attack.

Germany XI: Schult - Schweers, Hegering, Doorsoun, Hendrich - Gwinn, Däbritz, Goeßling, Oberdorf, Huth - Popp

Spain XI: Panos - Corredera, Mapi Leon, Paredes, Torrejon - Torrecilla, Meseguer - Putellas, Hermoso, Caldentey - Nahikari

— Can this young Germany team meet expectations? There are advantages to having a young team, but it can also hold a team back. This Germany side is in a rebuild, and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg knows that a good tournament here could be the start of a future success.

— Despite winning three points though, Germany lost their playmaker. Dzsenifer Marozsan broke her toeand is likely to miss out on the rest of the tournament. Who will replace her? Lena Oberdorf? She impressed last time out. Perhaps this will be her time.

— Good afternoon! One goal proved enough for Germany in their first game, but they did not dominate a China side that could easily have upset the odds if they had shown greater composure in front of goal. Tournament teams do just that though, and once you reach the knockouts it doesn't matter.

