Women's World Cup live: Germany 2-0 Nigeria

27' GOAL! Germany 2-0 Nigeria - Däbritz scores! Däbritz powers home the spot kick and Germany lead by two in Grenoble.

24' Germany penalty! This is a very controversial one as Germany are awarded a penalty for what appeared to be little more than an unfortunate coming together between Magull and Nwabuoku, whose follow through caught Magull after touching the ball. That is somehow given as a penalty and Germany have the chance to make it 2-0 from the spot.

20' GOAL! Germany 1-0 Nigeria - Popp scores! The centurion puts Germany ahead with a simple header from close range, picked out by Däbritz's inswinging corner. After a nervy VAR check, the goal is given.

18' Another corner for Germany, which fails to clear the first defender. The game being played almost exclusively in Nigeria's half now, but the Germans haven't been able to find that little bit of quality with their final ball.

13' Germany like their training ground free-kick routines. The problem is, none of them have come close to working. Schweers again the waster-in-chief, spewing her cross beyond the waiting Schüller.

10' A short corner to Schweers is completely wasted as she hopelessly overhits her cross. But Germany starting to put the Nigerians under more pressure after an uncertain start.

7' Germany chance! A training ground free-kick routine doesn't go to plan, but Germany get a second bite at the cherry and Magull finds herself in a great position, but fails to get the ball out from under her feet, and Ohale gets across to make a fine block.

4' Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult being kept busy in the early stages. A couple of balls into the box that she has been forced to deal with.

2' Ayinde forces an early corner for Nigeria, who have started as brightly as the weather in the Alps today. Germany deal with the ball in from the right and clear their lines.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in Grenoble.

17:12 Germany are yet to concede a goal after their three opening group games.but only found their shooting boots in the final match against South Africa, winning 4-0. The side have certainly put the yards in thus far, stats show Germany have covered a combined average of 116.14 kilometers (72.1 miles) per game in the group stage.

"That shows that everyone's running for each other and that we're in good shape," coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.

17:10 Nigeria are through to the knockout phases for just the second time, and for the first since 1999, when they met defeat to Brazil in the quarterfinal.

17:00 It's been a spectacular tournament so far, but one not short on controversy. Here are a few things we've learned so far.

16:50 Today's game marks the 100th in the international career of striker Alexandra Popp. You can read more here on her becoming the 26th German woman to reach the milestone.

16:40 Nigeria line up as follows: Nnadozie, Okeke, Ebi, Ohale, Nwabuoku, Ayinde, Okobi, Ihezuo, Ordega, Oparanozie, Kanu.

16:35 Here's how the Germany XI looks...

16:30 Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Nigeria, the first game of the knockout stages at the World Cup. The line ups will be here any moment...