  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
FIFA World Cup
SportsUnited States of America

World Cup: Holders US out as Sweden win epic shootout

Michael Da Silva
1 hour ago

The 2019 world champions United States are out of the World Cup after a stunning 5-4 penalty shootout defeat by Sweden. Goal-line technology was needed to assess Sweden's winning penalty.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Up9y
Fußball-WM Frauen 2023 | Schweden vs USA
Image: Jenna Watson/imago images

The moments between Lina Hurtig’s penalty and referee Stephanie Frappart awarding a goal felt like an eternity.

The stadium hushed as VAR determined that American keeper Alyssa Naeher hadn’t quite done enough in her desperate attempts to keep the ball out. There were only millimeters in it, but it was enough.

It cued scenes of Swedish jubilation as they knocked out the record four-time champions — and in doing so blew open the whole tournament. For the US, it was a cruel defeat.

The shootout had followed 120 minutes of intriguing but goalless football, in which keeper Zecira Musovic emerged as Sweden's savior, pulling off several world class saves, notably from American striker Alex Morgan and captain Lindsey Horan in the second half.

With the US dominating the stats but unable to make the breakthrough against a resolute Sweden defense, the lottery of spot-kicks loomed large.

Sweden missed two of theirs but the US missed three, including a failed attempt by 2019 heroine Megan Rapinoe. This time the heroines were in yellow. 

More to follow.
 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

United States forward Trinity Rodman reacts after missing a shot against the Netherlands

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

Four years on from their World Cup final in Lyon, the United States and Netherlands met again at a World Cup. The outcome was different and a sign of the shift in women's football.
SoccerJuly 27, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air

Ukraine updates: Russia launches dozens of missiles, drones

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

FIFA Frauen Fußball WM Nigeria vs Australien

World Cup: Rasheedat Ajibade is Nigeria’s blue-haired future

World Cup: Rasheedat Ajibade is Nigeria’s blue-haired future

Sports2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Angry protesters in Kashmir

India: How four years of direct rule have impacted Kashmir

India: How four years of direct rule have impacted Kashmir

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person carries a basketball

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

Sports18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A brown bear roams in the wilderness in Slovakia.

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Andy Warhol (left) and Tina Turner in 1981, sharing a slice of watermelon. Andy is looking into the camera, Tina is smiling.

How Andy Warhol revolutionized the art world

How Andy Warhol revolutionized the art world

Arts5 hours ago11 images
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage