World Cup: Holders US out as Sweden win epic shootout

The 2019 world champions United States are out of the World Cup after a stunning 5-4 penalty shootout defeat by Sweden. Goal-line technology was needed to assess Sweden's winning penalty.

The moments between Lina Hurtig’s penalty and referee Stephanie Frappart awarding a goal felt like an eternity.

The stadium hushed as VAR determined that American keeper Alyssa Naeher hadn’t quite done enough in her desperate attempts to keep the ball out. There were only millimeters in it, but it was enough.

It cued scenes of Swedish jubilation as they knocked out the record four-time champions — and in doing so blew open the whole tournament. For the US, it was a cruel defeat.

The shootout had followed 120 minutes of intriguing but goalless football, in which keeper Zecira Musovic emerged as Sweden's savior, pulling off several world class saves, notably from American striker Alex Morgan and captain Lindsey Horan in the second half.

With the US dominating the stats but unable to make the breakthrough against a resolute Sweden defense, the lottery of spot-kicks loomed large.

Sweden missed two of theirs but the US missed three, including a failed attempt by 2019 heroine Megan Rapinoe. This time the heroines were in yellow.

More to follow.

