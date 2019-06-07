Women's World Cup: Germany's young guns ready to fire in opener against China

"We don't have balls, but we know how to use them!" If the German public wasn't entirely aware of the impending start of the 13th Women's World Cup in France this month, the team's viral promotional video certainly caught the country's attention.
Bold, confident, feisty and self-assured, the clip was an accurate reflection of the mood in the German camp in Rennes in north-western France after 15 months which have seen an upturn in fortunes for the Frauenteam.
After a disappointing quarterfinal exit from the European Championships in the Netherlands two years ago and an embarrassing last-place finish at the SheBelieves Cup in the United States in 2018, the inexperienced Steffie Jones was replaced by interim coach Horst Hrubesch, under whom the team secured World Cup qualification.
Permanent head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who herself made 125 appearances for Germany and won four European Championships, took the reins last November and sees this tournament as an important stepping stones for a young squad which contains 15 World Cup debutants.
Changing of the guard
Less regular observers of the women's game in Germany will search the squad list in vain for stalwarts such as Simone Laudehr and Anja Mittag, and find in their place Lea Schüller (21), Giulia Gwinn (19) and Lena Oberdorf (17).
Star forward Dzsenifer Marozsan is still there, looking to add to her 32 goals in 90 appearances for her adopted nation in the country where she has won three consecutive Champions League titles with Lyon. But the 27-year-old has passed on her captain's duties to the equally experienced Alexandra Popp (28).
"Dzsenifer is really on form; it's obviously done her good that she's not captain anymore," said Ralf Kellermann, who led Wolfsburg's women's team to three leagues, four cups and two Champions League titles. "She takes responsibility in other ways."
The captaincy is in safe hands with "Poppi," who has undergone a transformation from number nine to influential all-rounder. Generally pulling the strings in midfield for VfL Wolfsburg, with whom she has just won a third consecutive league and cup double, Popp will lead from the front of Germany's 4-2-3-1 formation.
Alexandra Popp will captain Germany in France
Pressure off
"Our younger players are already very well developed but they're still uninhibited and they don't worry about things," she has observed, adding that the lower expectations this time around have contributed to a relaxed atmosphere in the squad.
"It always used to be: Germany are already world champions," she said, referring to the county's back-to-back World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007. "But we don't have that pressure now and we can approach the tournament with the shackles off. It's no longer taken for granted that Germany are always on top."
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
The star of the Netherlands' home win at the Euros two years ago, Martens is already one of the best players in the world. The 26-year-old, who plays for Barcelona, has been nicknamed "Messi's little sister" because of her style of play. The Dutch superstar is an excellent dribbler, finisher and often controls the tempo of the game. In 2017, she was named the Best FIFA Women's player.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Christine Sinclair (Canada)
Canada's most capped player and top goal scorer will be playing in her fifth World Cup in France this summer. Despite being 36 years old, Sinclair remains the most important player in the team. Since making her debut aged 19, Sinclair has gone on to make a remarkable 282 appearances and score an unbelievable 181 goals for her country.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Wendie Renard (France)
Wendie Renard (l.) is at the heart of both Olympique Lyon and France. The central defender has won the French league title with Lyon an incredible 13 consecutive times, and has won the Champions League six times. Renard is one of the best defenders in the world and will be an integral part of France's attempt to win a World Cup title on home turf.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Lucy Bronze (England)
Lucy Bronze is one of the best footballers in the world and will definitely be a key player for England at the 2019 Women's World Cup. Bronze, whose full name is Lucia Roberta Tough "Lucy" Bronze, has won a host of honors at club level. For England, she finished third at the 2015 World Cup and was a semifinalist at the 2017 Euros. This year, the Lyon defender is keen to go one or two steps better.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Irene Paredes (Spain)
Fast, strong in the tackle and dominant in the air, Paredes is a force to be reckoned with. The central defender, who has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2016, is also handy in front of goal. Paredes scored four goals for Spain during World Cup qualifying, putting her top of her team's scoring charts. Paredes is a top defender and will face Germany in the group stage.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Marta (Brazil)
"Fight against prejudices, a lack of support, against everyone that says you can't do it," Marta Vieira da Silva wrote in The Players' Tribune. The 33-year-old is a six-time Best FIFA Women's Player of the year. For many, the Brazilian striker, who plays her club football for Orlando Pride, is still one of the best in the world. There's no doubt she's a legend in the women's game.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Carli Lloyd (USA)
The striker is perhaps the best player under pressure in the world. She scored the goals that won the United States the gold medal at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. In the last World Cup Final in 2015, she scored a hat trick in the USA's 5-2 win over Japan. Her numbers are astounding: 273 caps, 110 goals and 52 assists. And in 2015 and 2016 she was the Best FIFA Women's player of the year.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)
Oshoala's talent blossomed in 2014 at the Under-20 World Cup. Oshoala lost the final with Nigeria, but won the Golden Ball for the best player and the Golden Shoe for the top goal scorer (7). Her stock has since risen further and now she plays her club football for Barcelona. She has twice won the African Cup of Nations and has been named Africa's Female Football of the year three times.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)
Germany's No. 10 is the perfect playmaker: a strong dribbler, dangerous in front of goal and good at set pieces. Marozsan is one of the most decorated footballers in Germany. The 27-year-old has won the Champions League four times. In 2013 she won the Euros, and three years later she secured Olympic gold. Now Marozsan wants to win the World Cup with Germany.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Amandine Henry (France)
Almost every attacking move goes through midfielder Amandine Henry (right.), regardless of whether she's playing for her club Olympique Lyon or France. Henry is excellent at winning the ball back and quickly transitioning from defense to attack. The way in which the 29-year-old reads the game is just one of the reasons she's considered one of the best in the world.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Samantha Kerr (Australia)
Samantha Kerr holds the record for most goals (50) scored in the National Women's Soccer League (USA). At the age of 15, she made her debut in Australia's women's team. Since then she has led the "Matildas", to the No. 6 spot in the FIFA world rankings and the tournament in France this summer. She celebrates every one of her goals with a somersault - a sight Aussie fans hope to see a lot of.
The top players at the Women's World Cup
Saki Kumagai (Japan)
Kumagai has won six French league titles with Olympique Lyon, as well as four straight Champions League trophies. The captain of Japan led her country to glory at the 2018 Asian Cup. Kumagai has been captain since 2018, but has been taking on responsibility since the 2011 World Cup against the USA, when the defender scored the winning penalty. The 28-year-old already has over 100 caps for Japan.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons (jh)
Kicker magazine might have splashed "Dreaming of a third star" across the front page of their World Cup special this week, but Voss-Tecklenburg's stated aim is merely a place among the top three European nations, which would guarantee qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
But with a winnable group including minnows China and South Africa, and the possibility of not meeting holders USA, hosts France or hotly-tipped England until the final, there's no reason Germany shouldn't aim higher. For that, a winning start against the Chinese on Saturday is a must ahead of the bigger test against Spain in Valenciennes on Wednesday.
Come through that and the fans at home will have no choice but to sit up and take notice.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Goalkeeper: Almuth Schult
The 28-year-old has been first-choice goalkeeper at Germany's most successful women's team, Wolfsburg, for the past six seasons. Since 2015 she has also been wearing the No. 1 shirt for the national team. In 2016 she was part of the team that won gold at the Rio Olympics. With 58 caps she is one of the most experienced players on the German team.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Goalkeeper: Merle Frohms
Frohms, 24,plays her club football for SC Freiburg and is the backup to Schult in the national team setup. For years she tried unsuccessfully to emerge from Schult's shadow in Wolfsburg, before moving to Freiburg in 2018. She has made four appearances forher country.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Goalkeeper: Laura Benkarth
The 26-year-old Bayern Munich shot stopper is another who already has a gold medal in her collection, though Benkarth wasn't used in Rio 2016, with Schult preffered for all six games. Benkarth missed a huge chunk of the season just gone with a cruciate ligament injury, only making her first appearance in April.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh
Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh was born in Cologne to an Iranian father and a Turkish mother and forms part of the backline at the current winners of the women's double in Germany, Wolfsburg. Since making her debut for the black, red and gold in March 2016, the 27-year-old has made 24 international appearances.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Johanna Elsig
Elsig has been playing for Turbine Potsdam since 2012, who she joined from Bayer Leverkusen. Elsig's career has been plagued by injuries, particularly two cruciate ligament tears which both resulted in long spells on the sidelines. Despite those, the 26-year-old has been part of the German setup since 2017, and has won 12 caps.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Lena Goessling
At 33, Goessling is the oldest and most experienced played in the Germany squad. Also capable of playing in midfield, she has already won 104 caps for her country though missed the cut on two major tournaments early in her career. Another Rio Olympic champion, Goessling has won just about every honor in the club game with Wolfsburg.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Marina Hegering
A late bloomer, Hegering only won her first Germany cap in April, at the age of 28. Another versatile player most comfortbale in more defensive roles, Hegering won plys her trade for SGS Essen in the women's Bundesliga and has done well to largely overcome a stubborn heel injury.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Leonie Maier
Despite her relatively tender age of 26, Maier has been part of the national set up for more than six years and became a European champion at 19. Though defensively-minded, Maier has racked up 10 goals in her 68 caps. After six successful years with Bayern Munich, Maier will be on the hunt for a new club after the World Cup.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Kathrin Hendrich
Born in Eupen, in the German-speaking part of Belgium, 27-year-old Hendrich is another vastly experienced defender. She made her international debut in 2014 and made the move from FFC Frankfurt to Bayern Munich last year. She has made 29 appearances on the international stage.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender: Carolin Simon
With six clubs already under her belt, Simon should be at home at the World Cup as she currently plays in France for all-conquering Lyon. The 26-year-old made her bow for Germany three years ago and has won 15 caps. But before she can concentrate on international affairs, she has the small matter of a Champions League final against Barcelona, in Budapest on May 18, to contend with.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Defender/midfielder: Giulia Gwinn
The 19-year-old is one of three Freiburg players to have made the World Cup squad. Gwinn made her Germany debut in November 2017 and has since won a further six caps, scoring her first, and so far only, international goal against Italy in a friendly last November.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Linda Dallmann
After more than 150 games for SGS Essen, Dallman will soon move to Bundesliga runners-up Bayern Munich. "I have been playing the Bundesliga for eight years now," she said. "And now I want to win the title and hold the trophy up." Since her international bow in 2016, she's won 20 caps and scored five goals.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Turid Knaak
The creative midfielder didn't enjoy the best of starts to her international career. Just five days after her first call up in 2015, Knaak broke her shin and fibula in training. She had to wait until April 2018 to finally win her first cap and will be hoping to make up for lost time in France.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfield: Melanie Leupolz
Another of the Bayern contingent, Leupolz joined the Bavarian club from Freiburg in 2014. A year before that, she made her international debut in a 1-0 win over Canada and has since become a regular fixture in the Germany squad, winning 57 caps and scoring eight goals along the way.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfield: Lina Magull
Yet another German player to have followed the well trodden path from Freiburg to Bayern. The Dortmund-born midfielder won a number of caps at various youth levels before making her debut for the senior side in 2015. Her 30 caps since have brought seven goals while an earlier spell at Wolfsburg saw Magull win two Champions League titles.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Dzsenifer Marozsan
Born in Hungary, Marozsan and her parents moved to Germany when she was just four-years-old and the gifted playmaker has become one of the country's standout players. The 27-year-old has won a staggering amount, both in terms of individual awards and team trophies, including Olympic gold and two Champions Leagues with current club Lyon.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Lena Sophie Oberdorf
A precocious talent, Oberdorf will be one of the tournament's youngest players at just 17. She's the youngest in the Germany squad by some distance. After making a debut last April, the SGS Essen starlet will be hoping to translate her impressive scoring record from midfield at club level on to the world stage.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfield: Verena Schweers
By comparison to her predececssor on this list, Schweers is a seasoned veteran at just shy of 30. Another to have played for Freiburg and Wolfsburg before joining current club Bayern, Schweers is a holding midfielder also capable of playing further back.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder: Sarah Däbritz
Däbritz may be keener than most to pick up a bit of French during the World Cup, as the 24-year-old will be moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Bayern Munich after the tournament. The attack-minded player has scored ten goals in her 59 Germany appearances.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Midfielder/forward: Klara Bühl
Another of the young guns hoping to make their mark in France, Bühl currently has just a couple of minutes of international experience, having debuted as a late substitute against France in February. Bühl came through the ranks at Freiburg, where she still plays her club football.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Forward: Alexandra Popp
One of the key figures for coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the Wolfsburg striker has twice been named German Footballer of the Year and has 45 international goals in just 95 games. Popp has just completed another domestic double with the Wolves, taking her to five Bundesliga titles and six German Cups. She also won the Champions League in 2010, 2013 and 2014. A World Cup still eludes her though.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Forward: Lea Schüller
The SGS Essen striker has made a bright start to her international career with eight goals in 12 games since making her debut in 2017. That includes an impressive four goal haul against the Czech Republic in qualifying. Can she take that form in to the tournament?
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad
Forward: Svenja Huth
Another member of the Germany squad who'll be playing for a new club next season, Huth, 28, will soon join several of her national team colleagues at Bayern, ending four years at traditional powerhouses Turbine Potsdam. Since making her debut eight years ago, Huth has won 43 caps and scored 11 goals.
Author: Stefan Nestler