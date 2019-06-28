Women's World Cup: Germany vs Sweden live

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates+++

Germany 1-1 Sweden

(Magull 15' - Jakobsson 22')

22' GOAL! 1-1 Sweden (Jakobsson) A long ball over the top that Hegering misjudges allows Sofia Jakobsson to steal in and she arrows a shot into the far corner past Schult. That is the first goal Germany have conceded at this tournament, and it is an entirely preventable one. Jakobsson almost seemed to expect Hegering to miss it, and this isn't the first time that has happened this tournament. Game on!

19' CHANCE! Germany are in control now. After Schult makes a good save from a low cross, Germany head down the other end. Schüller gets to the cross, but Lindahl is there. The decision to drop Popp deeper is looking a good one so far.

16' GOAL! 1-0 Germany (Magull) It has been coming. A defensive error invites Germany. Sara Däbritz takes the pass from the Swedish defender, drives forward and then dinks a perfect ball through to Lina Magull. The Bayern midfielder's touch sees the ball get up on her, but she acrobatically throws herself at it to hammer home superbly. What a goal. Truly fantastic football.

14' CHANCE! Schult makes a good save with her feet to deny Jakobsson. A great run by Jakobsson too, and the ball was timed to perfection too. The corner is also dealt with. Sweden need a few chances like that to give them the confidence they need.

12' Interesting tactical observation. Popp is sitting deep in midfield, with Schüller in the center of attack. Smart moves, as it gives more pace to Germany when the outlet pass comes.

9' Germany have certainly found their rhythm quickly here. Passing well, moving sharply. Sweden need to find their feet a bit. Germany haven't conceded in eight hours now, just so you know.

5' CHANCE! Lovely interplay from Germany ends in Fischer blocking off Dallmann. Magull curls the free kick towards goal from the edge of the box. Again, Lindahl is there and makes a comfortable save. Germany have started with intent here though.

3' The usual exchange of possession starts the game. Then Simon puts Dallmann in on the left-hand side of the box, but Sweden can clear. The corner leads to a Popp header but Lindahl is there to save it.

1' Germany get us underway!

Worth noting

Popp, Huth and Magull are all one booking away from suspension. Almost go time here in Rennes, where it's 31 degrees Celsius (87 Fahrenheit).

Stat attack

Germany have not yet conceded at this World Cup. That's right, you read that right. They have faced just six shots on target, with three coming from open play. A solid defensive unit right there. Will that zero still be in place come the end of this quarterfinal? It would be astounding if so.

Good luck message from Kerber!

Schüller ready to write history

Lea Schüller has a fantastic record for Germany with nine goals in 16 games and will hoping to add to the record against the Swedes. "I can understand that Sweden talk the way they do, every team wants to write history," said Germany forward Lea Schüller. "But it is our goal as well to write history. We know very well that we have not reached 100 per cent yet, but it is our goal to do so in the next games."

Let's go!

Better safe than sorry with Marozsan

After all the pre-match hype about her return, Marozsan is forced to settle for a place on the bench, but remains an enviable option to bring on in the later stages of the game should Germany need to. The Olympique Lyon midfielder has made 91 appearances for Germany scoring 32 goals in the process.

TEAMS!

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg makes a big call. Lea Schüller is going to start this one. Simon is also in for Schweers and Dallmann is preferred in midfield to Leupolz. Sweden are unchanged from their 1-0 win over Canada.

Germany XI: Schult - Simon, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn - Däbirtz, Magull, Dallmann, Huth - Schüller, Popp

Sweden XI: Lindahl - Eriksson, Sembrant, Fischer, Glas - Rubensson, Asllani, Seger - Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfö

Netherlands into the final four

The Dutch have headed their way into their first ever World Cup semifinal. Vivianne Miedema and Stephanie van der Gragt guided brilliant headers into the net to overcome Italy in sweltering heat in Valenciennes. That's 11 consecutive games without defeat now in major tournaments. Wow. Germany, if they overcome Sweden, will face them in the semifinals.

Marozsan provides timely boost

After breaking a toe in Germany's opening game in Group B against China, Dzsenifer Marozsan is set to return against Sweden despite not being fully recovered.

"The toe is broken and it will stay broken. Dzseni has the desire to play. That's what sets her apart," Voss-Tecklenburg.

Click here to read more about what Marozsan's return means for the two-time world champions.

More on the line than just a semifinal spot

Not to forget, Germany and Sweden aren't just competing for a place in the final four in France, but a trip to Tokyo for the Olympics in 2020. The three best-placed European teams at the World Cup automatically book their ticket to the Summer Games. England have stamped theirs already, but there are two spots up for grabs today.

Possible line-up: Germany

It remains to be seen whether Dzsenifer Marozsan, still nursing a broken toe, will feature from the off or be brought on from the bench, but we will see Germany's chief playmaker in action one way or another.

Schult - Gwinn, Hegering, Doorsoun, Simon - Magull, Leupolz - Huth, Marozsan, Däbritz - Popp

Possible line-up: Sweden

Sweden are expected to name the same side that beat Canada in the Round of 16 after Stina Blackstenius scored the only goal of the game to book a date with Germany.

Lindahl - Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Eriksson - Rubensson, Asllani, Seger - Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfö

Welcome one and all!

Germany have their sights set on a place in the final four of the Women's World Cup as they look to preserve their unblemished record in the competition against Sweden in tonight's quarterfinal in Rennes. Can Martin Voss-Tecklenburg's side make it five wins out five in France? Stay with us for live coverage.