 Women′s World Cup: Germany vs Sweden live build-up

Sports

Women's World Cup: Germany vs Sweden live build-up

Germany are one game away from a World Cup semifinal against either Italy or the Netherlands. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side has impressed, but can they overcome Sweden? Follow live updates here!

FIFA Frauen-WM 2019 | Deutschland v Nigeria (Reuters/D. Balibouse)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates+++

Germany vs. Sweden

Marozsan provides timely boost

After breaking a toe in Germany's opening game in Group B against China, Dzsenifer Marozsan is set to return against Sweden despite not being fully recovered.

"The toe is broken and it will stay broken. Dzseni has the desire to play. That's what sets her apart," Voss-Tecklenburg.

Click here to read more about what Marozsan's return means for the two-time world champions.

More on the line than just a semifinal spot

Not to forget, Germany and Sweden aren't just competing for a place in the final four in France, but a trip to Tokyo for the Olympics in 2020. The three best-placed European teams at the World Cup automatically book their ticket to the Summer Games. England have stamped theirs already, but there are two spots up for grabs today. 

Possible line-up: Germany

It remains to be seen whether Dzsenifer Marozsan, still nursing a broken toe, will feature from the off or be brought on from the bench, but we will see Germany's chief playmaker in action one way or another. 

Schult - Gwinn, Hegering, Doorsoun, Simon - Magull, Leupolz - Huth, Marozsan, Däbritz - Popp

Possible line-up: Sweden

Sweden are expected to name the same side that beat Canada in the Round of 16 after Stina Blackstenius scored the only goal of the game to book a date with Germany.

Lindahl - Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Eriksson - Rubensson, Asllani, Seger - Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfö

Welcome one and all!

Germany have their sights set on a place in the final four of the Women's World Cup as they look to preserve their unblemished record in the competition against Sweden in tonight's quarterfinal in Rennes. Can Martin Voss-Tecklenburg's side make it five wins out five in France? Stay with us for live coverage.

