Sports

Women's World Cup: France set the standard with big win on opening night

France got the Women's World Cup started with a 4-0 win over South Korea in front of expectant fans. DW's Sophie Serbini was in Paris to witness a fine performance in an atmosphere that promises much for the future.

FIFA Frauen WM 2019 Eröffnung Frankreich - Südkorea (Getty Images/AFP/L. Bonaventure)

France 4-0 South Korea, Parc des Princes
(Le Sommer 9', Renard 35', 45'+2, Henry 85')

France certainly did not disappoint its public in the curtain-raiser of the Women's World Cup.

Against South Korea, a pretty weak opponent, Les Bleues were expected to shine. And shine they did from the start, scoring three goals during the first half courtesy of Lyon's stars Eugenie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard with a brace.

A fourth goal by teammate at Olympique Lyonnais, Mbock Bathy Nka, could have been added to the scoreline but the referee, with VAR's help, cancelled it for a marginal offside.

The second half didn't have the same vista as France knew that they had it in the bag, but they still played with the steadiness of a favorite. In the 86th minute, after good movement by Le Sommer, captain Amandine Henry scored the fourth and final goal with a 20-yard shot that whizzed into the left corner.

At the end of the game, the girls looked visibly happy and ready to let the 45,000 spectators of Parc des Princes — a record attendance for a women's game in France — celebrate with them. The connection between the team and fans at full time was clear, and France's two-goal hero and woman of the match Renard commented on the raucous atmosphere inside the stadium.

France's Wendie Renard, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal (picture-alliance/AP/F. Mori)

France raced into a 3-0 lead before halftime

"It was a real rush of emotion, when you have 45,000 people singing your anthem this way. It's always an emotional moment and we used this great crowd to start the game well," the Lyon defender said.

The storm invites itself

But as storm Miguel passed through France, the wind and the rain almost spoiled the party. In the afternoon, the Paris FIFA Fan Experience in the heart of the capital closed because the wind was knocking down the security barriers. Some fans were obviously disappointed.

"We're from the suburbs and we traveled one hour to come here to enjoy the games with other people," explained Anne, a 40-year-old fan who traveled to Paris with her three kids.

But around the Parc des Princes, in the western part of the city, the atmosphere was nicer. "We don't care about the rain or the wind, the stadium will protect us," said 15-year-old Alexandra, wearing a Paul Pogba jersey. "And even if the weather gets worse, it will be tougher for the players than for us so we have to cheer even more if that happens."

Ultimately, the weather did get a bit better and during the game the wind was indeed more problematic for the players than for the public. The women's ponytails brushed against their faces on more than one occasion.  

A new generation discovers the game

Alexandra was one of the numerous young people present on Friday night. With some tickets available for only €9 (about $10), the organization wanted to attract youngsters to the event. Some came with their family and others with their football club. Either way, those youngsters seemed to have the time of their lives, singing at the top of their lungs before the game and then cheering loudly for every chance France got, even the half chances.

FIFA Frauen WM 2019 Eröffnung Frankreich - Südkorea (Imago Images/Xinhua/Z. Huansong)

The opening ceremony featured music and pyrotechnics

After the first goal in the ninth minute, a powerful shot by Le Sommer that grazed the underside of the bar before going in, the public went crazy at the sound of "One More Time" by Daft Punk, France's most popular electronic act. A celebration that was up to the historical moment, since Le Sommer's goal was the fastest in an opening game in the tournament's history. At full time, despite the late hour, you could see most of them dancing and applauding the team.

France sets the example

An international tournament is always a little more enjoyable when the home team performs well. This eighth edition of the Women's World Cup, the largest to date, is supposed to push the women's football agenda forward to a point where people would not call it women's football anymore but just football.

For it to succeed, the game needs a strong performance from France. And if tonight is any indications, Corinne Diacre's players seem up to the task. The pressure on their shoulders is, of course, enormous as France, whose clubs are leading the way in European football, is still waiting for its first international title.

But much more than winning, France is expected to set an example to the next generation by filling the stadiums during the competition, and proving that women's football can produce as much quality and thrills as the male game. And that a Le Sommer jersey can be as cool as a Pogba one.

