Women's World Cup Final: US vs. Netherlands live

US 0-0 Netherlands

45+2' Miedema uses O'Hara's absence to surge down the right and her effort wins the Dutch a corner. It's dangerous and the US have to clear in a hurry.

45+1' A collision between Martens and O'Hara sees them both land with a bump. They both need medical checks before they can continue. They've been asked to go off before coming back on, but it seems both will come back on.

43' So mild drama to end the half. Beerensteyn races forward, is brought down by Dahlkemper and the US defender is booked. The free kick comes to nothing, but the US might feel frustrated that they didn't get a free kick of their own after Rose Lavelle appeared to be felled right on the edge of the box at the other end. Not that consistent from Frappart.

40' CHANCE! The US are pushing hard now. Van Veenendaal makes yet another save as Morgan fizzes a shot in from the edge of the box.

38' CHANCES! Rapinoe swings in a cross, the US meet it ahead of Van Veenendaal but the header angles wide. The attack stays alive though, and Rapinoe is soon swinging another cross in from the left which Morgan meets and Van Veenendaal is there again, with the help of the post. Pressure building now.

36' The US keep using Dunn for the outlet ball. Seems odd that they would play it long often. They escape playing it out of the back after a mistake by Sauerbrunn, Dunn plays a ball through to Morgan. She goes down lightly, boos ring around the ground. The US get a corner. It's cleared. Slowly building...

32' Good tactical battle this, despite all the criticism of Jill Ellis not being much of a tactician. Heath seems like the outlet, and she beats Bloodworth to get a cross in but it's cleared. The US have recognized they are, as they have in most of the tournament, having a lot of joy out wide. On the other side, the Dutch have recognized that Beerensteyn's pace is a problem for the US defense. One missed tackle in those one-on-one situations could open up a lot of space.

28' CHANCE! Corner to the US, Ertz's flicks it and although it's blocked she gets to the rebound to curl it goalwards. It's a superb effort, but Van Veenendaal reacts well to palm it away. Let off for the Dutch there.

26' There is a Dutch break! A brilliant through ball sends Beerensteyn through after a misplaced pass in the midfield by the US. The ball is just beyond Beerensteyn though, and Naeher deserves a lot of credit for coming out to claim it. Good decision.

21' Heath rushes a counterattack. After nipping in to win the ball, she goes for the hasty through ball to Morgan instead of perhaps driving forward. Then Mews overhits a pass to Rapinoe, who urges for more. This is evenly balanced. If the Dutch could get themselves sorted on the break...

17' Van Veenendaal makes a good save as the US turn their control into a chance. Rapinoe's corner is headed into the mix by Heath, Lavelle turns and puts a low cross in but Van Veenendaal makes a good save. Hard to believe she won't have a club after this game.

15' That's it. The Dutch have now gone the longest of all the teams to face the US in this tournament without conceding.

12' Naeher comes out to the edge of the box to claim a through ball that might have been better served going wide. The Dutch might have to do more with the ball in those situations if they're to upset the odds here. Another attack appears, but more poor decision making ends it. The Dutch have nearly survived the opening 15.

9' Frappart is letting a lot go. The Dutch are not afraid to be physical and the US feel a little aggrieved that they haven't had a free kick yet. The US are still in control.

4' The US start on the front foot. Dunn pushes forward and nearly creates a chance in the box, but the Dutch clear. They are looking for the early goal. Rapinoe slips a ball through on the left, but again the Dutch clear. The US have scored six goals during the first 15 minutes of games at this tournament. They look likey they're going to do it again in the final.

1' The US get us started. The final game of the tournament is underway!

— Referee today is Stephanie Frappart, from France. Big moment for her. Anthems done, handshakes done (although Van Veenendaal left Rapinoe hanging twice). Time for the game!

— Out come the teams! It's nearly go time. The stadium is full, with one small patch of orange.

— Want to know how both sides got here? The AP have delivered a lovely graphic to show all of that and worth. It shows the story far better than I can write it.

— What a moment this must be for the Dutch. They lost in the first round of the knockouts to eventual finalists Japan in 2015. Now, two years after winning the Euros, they're in a World Cup Final. A great story, and this group will be hoping they can cap of a special few years with what would be a huge upset.

— With 30 minutes to go before kick off, perhaps worth considering how momentous a tournament this has been. It has been great for women's football, but it's also just been great football. Some brilliant goals, saves and a handful of really entertaining games. The hope is that future tournaments continue to draw big crowds, but pivotally that the women playing and coaching the game get the financial reward their effort deserves.

— The Dutch's social media work has been good all season, especially when you look at Ajax's Champions League season. The women's team have struck gold (or should that be orange?) with this. It thanks the US for their inspiration and it feels genuine, but the suggestion is that they feel their time has come. Clever stuff.

— Despite concerns about Lieke Martens, she is in the starting eleven. The other noticeable change is Dekker in for van Dongen in the heart of defense. Lineth Beerensteyn also gets the nod over Shanice van de Sanden.

The US team is also in. Megan Rapinoe returns to the starting line-up.Rose Lavelle is also fit enough it seems. Some US fans will be surprised that Lindsey Horan doesn't start, with Sam Mewis still in the team. Part of me thinks it won't matter though.

Netherlands XI: Van Veenendaal - Bloodworth, Van der Gragt, Dekker, Van Lunteren - Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen - Martens, Miedema, Beerensteyn

US XI: Naeher - Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara - Mewis, Ertz, Lavelle - Rapinoe, Morgan, Heath

— The news from the Dutch press conference today is more confidence, although the fact their presser is at the same time as England's third-place playoff against Sweden is perhaps another example of some questionable decision making from the tournament organizers.

The update on Lieke Martens from head coach Sarina Wiegman doesn't sound great. "We're not sure if she can start but we're working on it... We'll decide tomorrow morning."

Wiegman was also asked whether she agrees with the US' reported arrogance. "No. The Americans have a lot of confidence and I think that's okay," Wiegman says before going on to talk about how successful the US have been.

— Despite being underdogs, the Dutch and head coach Sarina Wiegman have been confident ahead of the final.

"You can achieve more if you work well as a team. Then you don't have to be better than your opponent, you can beat

anyone," Wiegman said ahead of the game.

Midfielder Danielle van de Donk thinks being underdogs could actually work in their favor.

"I think they (the US) will underestimate us. We will show them what we are capable of and perhaps surprise them."

Danielle Van De Donk believes the US will underestimate the Dutch

Strong words, but perhaps the right words against a US team everyone (including themselves) expects to win.

— Speaking at today's press conference, Megan Rapinoe has responded to Gianni Infantino's statement that World Cup prize money for the women's tournament will be doubled to €53.4m ($60m). "It certainly is not fair... FIFA doesn't care about the women's game," Rapinoe said, referring to the fact the men's prize money being at $440m for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Rapinoe also spoke on the fact that the Women's World Cup final will be played on the same day as the Copa America and the Gold Cup finals. "That's a terrible idea to put everything on the same day, in every way."

On how the game sustains enthusiasm for the World Cup after the tournament, Rapinoe simply said: "Money, money, money... The women's game has proved time and time again, World Cup after World Cup, year after year, we're worthy of the investment."

Rapinoe did praise the US soccer federation though, despite the on-going fight about equal pay. "They have backed us tremendously... They do deserve credit for that - and we'll continue to nudge them forward."

— Good afternoon! Tomorrow, it's finally here. The World Cup final. The US have already won three. They'll be aiming for number four against a team that only qualified for its first major international tournament in 2009. The Dutch though, won the Euros just two years ago and have a whole host of playmakers. It promises to be a thriller.