Women's World Cup Final: US vs. Netherlands live

US vs. Netherlands (1700 CEST kick off)

— The Dutch's social media work has been good all season, especially when you look at Ajax's Champions League season. The women's team have struck gold (or should that be orange?) with this. It thanks the US for their inspiration and it feels genuine, but the suggestion is that they feel their time has come. Clever stuff.

— Despite concerns about Lieke Martens, she is in the starting eleven. The other noticeable change is Dekker in for van Dongen in the heart of defense. Lineth Beerensteyn also gets the nod over Shanice van de Sanden.

The US team is also in. Megan Rapinoe returns to the starting line-up.Rose Lavelle is also fit enough it seems. Some US fans will be surprised that Lindsey Horan doesn't start, with Sam Mewis still in the team. Part of me thinks it won't matter though.

Netherlands XI: Van Veenendaal - Bloodworth, Van der Gragt, Dekker, Van Lunteren - Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen - Martens, Miedema, Beerensteyn

US XI: Naeher - Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara - Mewis, Ertz, Lavelle - Rapinoe, Morgan, Heath

— The news from the Dutch press conference today is more confidence, although the fact their presser is at the same time as England's third-place playoff against Sweden is perhaps another example of some questionable decision making from the tournament organizers.

The update on Lieke Martens from head coach Sarina Wiegman doesn't sound great. "We're not sure if she can start but we're working on it... We'll decide tomorrow morning."

Wiegman was also asked whether she agrees with the US' reported arrogance. "No. The Americans have a lot of confidence and I think that's okay," Wiegman says before going on to talk about how successful the US have been.

— Despite being underdogs, the Dutch and head coach Sarina Wiegman have been confident ahead of the final.

"You can achieve more if you work well as a team. Then you don't have to be better than your opponent, you can beat

anyone," Wiegman said ahead of the game.

Midfielder Danielle van de Donk thinks being underdogs could actually work in their favor.

"I think they (the US) will underestimate us. We will show them what we are capable of and perhaps surprise them."

Danielle Van De Donk believes the US will underestimate the Dutch

Strong words, but perhaps the right words against a US team everyone (including themselves) expects to win.

— Speaking at today's press conference, Megan Rapinoe has responded to Gianni Infantino's statement that World Cup prize money for the women's tournament will be doubled to €53.4m ($60m). "It certainly is not fair... FIFA doesn't care about the women's game," Rapinoe said, referring to the fact the men's prize money being at $440m for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Rapinoe also spoke on the fact that the Women's World Cup final will be played on the same day as the Copa America and the Gold Cup finals. "That's a terrible idea to put everything on the same day, in every way."

On how the game sustains enthusiasm for the World Cup after the tournament, Rapinoe simply said: "Money, money, money... The women's game has proved time and time again, World Cup after World Cup, year after year, we're worthy of the investment."

Rapinoe did praise the US soccer federation though, despite the on-going fight about equal pay. "They have backed us tremendously... They do deserve credit for that - and we'll continue to nudge them forward."

— Good afternoon! Tomorrow, it's finally here. The World Cup final. The US have already won three. They'll be aiming for number four against a team that only qualified for its first major international tournament in 2009. The Dutch though, won the Euros just two years ago and have a whole host of playmakers. It promises to be a thriller.