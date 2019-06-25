 Women′s World Cup: Dzsenifer Marozsan′s return gives Germany extra spark | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Women's World Cup: Dzsenifer Marozsan's return gives Germany extra spark

As Germany prepare to play for a spot in a World Cup semifinal, their playmaker makes a timely return. The bigger question though, is whether this Germany team can go all the way and win it.

Watch video 01:17

Young talent is aiding Germany’s World Cup ambitions

Germany haven't won a game by double digits or been one of the most impressive teams at the tournament, but they have been getting better with each game. This young team is growing, confidence is high and a World Cup semifinal is within reach. The reported return of playmaker and often lauded "best player" Dzsenifer Marozsan couldn't have come at a better time.

"I know," Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said with a huge smile at the Friday press conference when asked about whether Marozsan would be in the starting eleven for the quarterfinal against Sweden. Germany's head coach never added anything to her smile.

"The toe is broken and it will stay broken. Dzseni has the desire to play. That's what sets her apart," Voss-Tecklenburg added, suggesting that a spot on the bench is more likely.

Whether Marozsan starts or not, the fact she is available is both a credit to her determination and a huge boost to this Germany team.

With Giulia Gwinn bursting onto the big stage, Alexandra Popp leading from the front and Sara Däbritz driving from midfield, this young Germany team is already quietly getting the job done. Add Marozsan to that and the possibilities start become even more exciting.

Sweden, a side that poses questions, stand in their way. After that, they might have to beat the current European Champions to seal a spot in the World Cup final.

This Germany team is growing and getting better and better

This Germany team is growing and getting better and better

A Germany team free of history

But this Germany team isn't getting ahead of itself. It hasn't made excuses. When asked about the expected heat in Rennes, Voss-Tecklenburg said: "If we talk about the heat too much, then we have too many excuses."

Perhaps Voss-Tecklenburg's greatest move so far is getting this team focused, and playing free of the successes of previous Germany teams. This team does not looked weighed down by the two World Cups and eight European titles sitting in the trophy cabinet.

With that freedom, mistakes have followed. Too many of those against Sweden and the tournament will be over for Voss-Tecklenburg and her team. But that space for this team to be what it wants to be has also seen this group develop a quiet swagger.

Swedish paper "Aftonbladet" said that the best thing about this Germany team so far was their pre-tournament campaign video. Gwinn's response at the press conference was simply: "I also liked the video."

This Germany team is confident, especially given the fact they're playing a Sweden side that hasn't beaten them in the big games since 1995. Another win, and Voss-Tecklenburg's team will find themselves one of the four best in the world. But this team is taking things one game at a time.

DW recommends

Germany's women: 'We don't have balls, but we know how to use them'

Ahead of the World Cup in France, Germany's women's national team have hit back against stereotypes with a powerful campaign. The hard-hitting video has received widespread praise for its message of female empowerment. (17.05.2019)  

Women's World Cup: Germany must be wary of Sweden in the quarterfinals

Sweden beat Canada in Paris to set up a Women's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Germany. Three things stood out from Sweden's round of 16 win that Germany should be wary of ahead of their showdown. (24.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Young talent is aiding Germany’s World Cup ambitions  

Related content

Frauenfußball-WM - Niederlande - Japan

Women's World Cup: Netherlands and Japan deliver classic 25.06.2019

The European champions battled the Asian champions in the final Round of 16 tie at the 2019 Women's World Cup. While the Netherlands progressed, it was the drama of the game itself that deserved acknowledgement.

Frauenfußball-WM - Schweden - Kanada

Women's World Cup: Germany must be wary of Sweden in the quarterfinals 24.06.2019

Sweden beat Canada in Paris to set up a Women's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Germany. Three things stood out from Sweden's round of 16 win that Germany should be wary of ahead of their showdown.

Fußball Deutschland Japan Frauen

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad 14.05.2019

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg thinks her 23-woman squad has a "good mix" ahead of the World Cup in France. The tournament starts on June 7 and ends with the final on July 7. Germany last won it in 2007.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  