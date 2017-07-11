Women's rights groups pledge further protests over Poland's abortion law

Women’s rights activists in Poland on Monday announced further demonstrations throughout the week to protest a supreme court decision to tighten an already strict abortion law in the predominantly Catholic country.

Protesters in almost 50 cities and towns plan to block traffic later on Monday with cars, bikes, or by just walking, according to the Women's Strike group.

Marta Lempart, head of the group, said there would also be a strike on Wednesday and a protest march on Friday in the capital Warsaw ­ — the seat of the government, the constitutional court and the headquarters of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party that brought the case to court.

Protests erupted last Thursday when Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal banned abortions related to fetal congenital defects.

The court ruled that an existing law allowing the termination of malformed fetuses was "incompatible" with the constitution.

The ruling ended the most common of the few remaining legal grounds for abortion in the predominantly Catholic country. Abortion is now only permitted in cases where the mother's life is at risk or if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest.

Protesters target churches

Protesters defied Poland’s "red zone" ban on gatherings aimed at preventing further outbreak of the coronavirus, though many did wear facemasks.

On Sunday, thousands of activists disrupted church services across the country, chanting and spraying slogans on walls to protest the ban. Angry crowds carried posters depicting a crucified pregnant woman and gave out protest cards to priests.

Andrzej Matyja, the leader of a doctor's group, denounced the ruling’s timing during the pandemic. Matyja told local station Radio Zed that the move has resulted in an "irresponsible provoking of people to rallies'' where physical distancing cannot be upheld.

EU slams ruling

According to health ministry figures, 1,110 legal abortions were carried out in Poland in 2019, mostly due to fetal defects.

Poland already has some of the European Union’s most stringent restrictions on abortion.

Polish opposition parties, the EU's human rights commissioner as well as international human rights organizations have also condemned the court's decision as violating women's rights.

mvb/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)