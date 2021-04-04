Women’s German Cup: Wolfsburg inflict rare defeat on Bayern Munich to reach final

Wolfsburg 2-0 Bayern Munich, AOK Stadium
(Popp 13', Pajor 45'+2)
Wolfsburg’s quest to retain their German Cup crown remains on track after overcoming the greatest hurdle they’re likely to face — inflicting a first defeat of the season on Bayern Munich in the process.
For Wolfsburg, it’s a victory that means so much. They came into the game fresh from a demoralizing and comprehensive 5-1 aggregate defeat by Chelsea in the Champions League, a loss that had suggested something of a changing of the guard at the top end of the women’s game on the continent.
Faced with Bayern Munich back home in the German Cup, it would have been easy for Wolfsburg to feel sorry for themselves against an opponent in astounding form. They’d won all 26 games they’d played this season, leaving Wolfsburg in their wake in the Bundesliga too.
This was Bayern's first loss after a run of 27 straight victories.
‘Still a top club’
So this victory was redemption for Wolfsburg, whose domestic and European dominance has come under threat from teams such as Chelsea and Bayern, sides who are beginning to invest more into their female teams and challenge the supremacy Wolfsburg have enjoyed over the past decade.
"We are still a top club and we showed that today," said Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf at full time. "We dominated the game really well."
Bayern coach Jens Scheuer was in agreement, paying tribute to the "robustness" shown by his team’s opponents.
"In the end it was a deserved win for Wolfsburg - we have to recognize that," Scheuer conceded. "We wanted to dominate the game but we let the robustness of the Wolfsburg women determine the outcome"
Popp leads by example
Wolfsburg's performance demonstrated their maturity, taking an early lead and not sitting on it until they had a two-goal cushion. Bayern buckled under the pressure and had no response, it may prove to be the blueprint for how to beat the Bavarians.
Captain Alexandra Popp had set Wolfsburg on the path to victory with a confident strike on the run, hammering home from just inside the box. Popp, a serial winner with Wolfsburg, was superb, setting the tone for her side, who were good value for the two-goal advantage by the time Ewa Pajor doubled their lead in first half stoppage time.
Bayern, whose hopes of a Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup treble have now been dashed, created very little and, by the time last woman Simone Boye Sorensen was shown a straight red card for a professional foul, Bayern were well beaten. The only concern for Wolfsburg, who will meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the final in Cologne on May 30, came late on when Popp picked up a foot injury, forcing her off.
While Bayern remain well-placed to end Wolfsburg’s run of dominance in the Bundesliga, this victory was a timely reminder that Wolfsburg are still a club to be reckoned with. And with Bayern returning to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on May 9, Wolfsburg may have just cracked the code for how to beat their rivals.
Ignoring the ban
In 1955 the German football association (DFB) issued a ban on the country's football clubs forming women's teams. Football is "essentially alien to the nature of women," it said in a statement justifying the move. "In the battle for the ball, female grace disappears, body and soul inevitably suffer damage." This didn't stop determined women, like this team in Minden, from playing football anyway.
Game on in the East
The DFB's ban on women's football only applied to West Germany. In East Germany, the women were free to play. However, in 1969 the SED, East Germany's ruling communist party, decides that only men's football would be funded and promoted as an elite sport. The East German women's national team would play just one game, losing to the Czech and Slovak Federative Republic 3-0 on May 9, 1990.
Discriminatory ban abolished
Fifteen years later, the DFB's opposition to women playing the beautiful game crumbled. Here legendary Bayern Munich and West Germany striker Gerd Müller (second from right) tosses the coin before officiating a July 1970 women's match to raise funds for the Deutsche Sporthilfe (German Sports Aid Foundation). On October 31, 1970, the DFB officially abolished the discriminatory ban imposed in 1955.
A first for Stuttgart's Neckarstadion
It wasn't long before women were playing on the same fields where only men had been allowed. Here, TSV Öschelbronn face Spielvereinigung Weil im Schönbuch in the first-ever women's match at Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart's home ground, the Neckarstadion. TSV Öschelbronn won the match 3-1.
First woman to win German TV's 'Goal of the Month'
However, the DFB still refused to form a women's national team. "This was clearly a setback," remembers West German women's football legend Bärbel Wohlleben. "We were only allowed to play two halves of 30 minutes too." Her club, TuS Wörsstadt won the first official German women's title in 1974. Her goal in the final against DJK Eintracht Erle was voted "Goal of the Month" by viewers of ARD TV.
Bergisch-Gladbach: World champions!
SSG Bergisch Gladbach 09 soon emerge as the dominant team in West German women's football, winning nine national titles and three DFB Cup titles between 1977 and 1989. Not only that, but they also represent West Germany at an international invitational tournament in Taiwan, winning what was then seen as the unofficial women's world championship in 1981 and 1984.
First match, easy victory
In 1982, the DFB finally gives up its opposition to the formation of a women's national team. On October 10, 1982 the West German women win their first-ever international 5-1 over Switzerland. SSG Bergisch Gladbach 09's Silvia Neid, who would go on to a successful spell as the head coach of the German women's national team, scores a brace.
First official international title
In 1989 West Germany hosts the Women's European Championship. The West Germans beat Italy on penalties in the semifinal – the first women's game broadcast live on West German TV. They follow this up with a 4-1 victory over Norway in the final. Here, Julia Nardenbach, Petra Damm and Doris Fitschen (from left) celebrate with the trophy. Germany's women have since won seven more European titles.
Siegen win first Bundesliga title
In 1990, the DFB established the Women's Bundesliga, just before reunification, making the 1990-91 season an all-West German affair. Two former East German teams joined the following season. The Bundesliga was split into north and south divisions, with the winners of each qualifying for the final. The first Women's Bundesliga champions were TSV Siegen. The two divisions were merged in 1997.
German and European domination: 1. FFC Frankfurt
The first European champions were 1. FFC Frankfurt. Here, Nia Künzer (center) is in action against Umea IK in the final of the 2002 UEFA Women's Cup. Frankfurt would go on to win two more in 2006 and 2008. By the time they won the 2015 title, the competition had been remained the Women's Champions League. They also dominated the Bundesliga, winning seven titles between 1999 and 2008.
Germany's first World Cup champions
In 2003, the German women win their first World Cup title, beating Sweden 2-1 in the final played in Carson, California. Nia Künzer's header in the 98th minute was the Golden Goal that gave Germany the title. As was also the tradition for the men at the time, the world champions were welcomed home with a reception at Frankfurt City Hall, where they were feted by thousands of fans.
Birgit Prinz: Three-time Women's Footballer of the Year
The Golden Boot winner with seven goals in six matches was superstar striker Birgit Prinz. She was named World Women's Footballer of the Year three times from 2003 to 2005 and was also named Germany's Women's Footballer of the year eight times. When she hung up her boots in 2011 she had 214 caps and 128 goals to her name, more than any other national team player – woman or man.
Another first
At the 2007 World Cup in China, Germany become the first team to defend a Women's World Cup title – and do so in impressive fashion! Their record is incredible: Six wins and a draw, 21 goals scored, none against. Led by their captain, Birgit Prinz, Germany beat Brazil 2-0 in the final. The bad news is that Germany's women have never reached a World Cup final since.
First Champions League champions
Prior to the 2009-2010 season, the UEFA Women's Cup was rebranded the UEFA Women's Champions League. Another German team would lift the new Champions League trophy. 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam beat Olympique Lyon in a penalty shootout in the final in Getafe – becoming European Champions for a second time after 2005.
Striking Olympic gold in Rio
Two years after the German men won the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro's legendary Maracana Stadium, the German women beat Sweden 2-1 in the final of the women's 2016 Olympic tournament to win the gold medal in the same venue. This was the first time that Germany had won gold, having had to settle for Olympic bronze medals in 2000, 2004, and 2008.
Silvia Neid: All there was to win
The 2016 Olympic gold medal in Rio is Silvia Neid's crowning achievement. Having won the European Championship three times as a player, Neid took over as national team coach in 2005. She would lead the team to the 2007 World Cup title, European Championship titles in 2009 and 2013 and finally to Olympic gold in 2016. Three times she was named FIFA World Coach of the Year for Women's Football.
Dominant Wolfsburg
Currently, the dominant team in German women's football are VfL Wolfsburg. Alexandra Popp (photo) and the rest of the women's Wolves have won the double in each of the past four years. Since 2013, the club has won the Bundesliga six times and the DFB Cup seven times. In addition, the club has won the Champions League twice (2013, 2014) and lost in three more finals.
Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold