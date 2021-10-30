Women's German Cup: Bayern Munich exact revenge to book quarterfinals spot

Bayern Munich 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

(Schüller 26', Gwinn 38', Bühl 55', 78' - Nüsken 41', Feiersinger 64')

Two weeks and six goals later, Bayern exacted their revenge against Frankfurt to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

This season, excitement around Frankfurt has grown. After six league games, they have two more points than Wolfsburg and coming off that dramatic league victory against Bayern in which they scored twice in the final two minutes, Frankfurt very much believes their own hype.

Despite going two goals down as Guilia Gwinn inspired Bayern to a quick start, Frankfurt rallied. Laura Feiersinger, a Bayern player the last time they won the German Cup back in 2012, exposed a gap in the home side's backline and Sjoeke Nüsken showed why the 20-year-old is considered one of the brightest talents in Germany.

Even after Verena Hanshaw's error allowed Bayern to restore their two-goal lead, Frankfurt were still in the game. They were more physical and aggressive than their hosts, who for all their quality looked hesitant at times.

Feiersinger capitalized on that when she chipped the ball in following a poor clearance from goalkeeper Laura Benkarth. Suddenly there was only one goal in it, and had referee Franziska Wildfeuer given a penalty when Saki Kumagai handelled the ball in the box this might have been Frankfurt's day once more.

Instead, it was Bayern's. The quality of this team is so hard to contain, as Klara Bühl proved shortly after Bayern avoided conceding a penalty. The striker's control, turn and finish in the box was exquisite technique, and ended the contest once and for all.

Bayern may have won the day, but German football has won the moment as another stellar fixture cements itself on the calender.