Women's football: Relegation danger for sinking Sand, frustration in Frankfurt

Sinking Sand

SC Sand are very much a club which represents the "old" world of women's football: an independent women's football club, not attached to a professional men's side, from a provincial town near Freiburg in Germany's picturesque south-west.

In Nora Häuptle, Sand have the only female head coach in the Bundesliga. The Swiss tactician made headlines recently when she spoke out regarding the search for a successor for Joachim Löw for the men's national team, saying: "I see no argument which would fundamentally rule out a female coach."

However, time could be running out for Häuptle's 2016 and 2017 German cup finalists after they slipped into the Bundesliga relegation zone this weekend following a 3-1 defeat to high-flying Wolfsburg, a result which saw them leapfrogged by Meppen, who beat Werder Bremen 3-2.

Sand held their own for long periods against the Wolves, with midfielder Chiara Loos looking particularly dangerous on the counterattack. Loos pulled her team back into the game, making it 2-1 just after half-time, but favorites Wolfsburg eventually ran out 3-1 winners.

"Too often this season, we've failed to dig out a result in the end," lamented manager Gerald Jungmann. "Now we'll have to win against Bremen [April 25] and Meppen [May 23], otherwise it won't be enough."

If not, Sand could sink even closer to the second division for the first time since 2014.

Frankfurt falling short of expectations

There were high hopes of success in Frankfurt this season as the former giants of the women's game, 1. FFC Frankfurt, embarked upon their first campaign under the mantel of men's side Eintracht Frankfurt. Germany no.1 goalkeeper Merle Frohms was a statement signing as Frankfurt set out third place and Champions League qualification as their season aims.

Safe to say, it's not quite gone to plan. Frankfurt play a promising passing game from time-to-time but without the results to match. They've lost all of their last six games against top six opposition, including Friday night's 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. In a pulsating encounter, Frankfurt led 2-1 but gave away a penalty and scored an own goal before an error by the otherwise outstanding Frohms sealed their fate and saw them drop to eighth.

"That sums up out season, really," sighed Frohms, speaking to DW. "We need to be cleverer, it's a maturing process."

Frohms identified the relatively young age of the team as one reason for Frankfurt's difficult season. Defender Camilla Küver is only 17, captain Tanja Pawollek is only 22 and Sophia Kleinherne is a German international at the age of just 20. Laura Freigang may be the league's second top scorer but is also only 23.

"No-one expected the season to be so average, but it's also a question of experience," said Frohms, herself a veritable veteran at 26. "We have a very young team. Some players still need to find their positions and we lack a leader at times."

Merle Frohms and Eintracht Frankfurt are struggling to live up to expectations

Sexism debate continues

After female footballers slammed Borussia Mönchengladbach for ordering under-23s coach Heiko Vogel to take charge of women's teams' training sessions as a "punishment" for sexist remarks, the problem of sexism in sport rolls on.

Responding to a survey commissioned on behalf of regional public broadcaster SWR last week, 41% of the 719 female athletes questioned said they earn less than €10,000 a year from their sport, while 77% said they were largely coached by men. Over half said they still felt uncomfortable talking about their periods with male coaches, even though their performance could be affected.

One in 50 even said they had terminated a pregnancy out of fear of it affecting their career negatively – a small proportion, but one which nevertheless demands attention.

Dream week for Chelsea after broadcast deal

Women's Super League leaders Chelsea ended what was, for them at least, a perfect week in England with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa which saw them maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Earlier in the week, the Londoners, including German international Melanie Leupolz, had put one foot in the Champions League semifinal after a 2-1 first leg win over Wolfsburg, and now a third English league title is also in reach.

Meanwhile, the WSL was given a huge boost when it signed what it described as a "game-changing" three-year broadcast deal which will inject millions into the women's game.

As part of the deal, reported to be worth around £7 million ($9.7 million, €8.2 million), pay TV channel Sky Sports is to show up to 44 games per season, with public broadcaster BBC screening 22 matches free-to-air.

Adaptation by Matt Ford.