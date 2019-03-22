 Women’s football: Barcelona have the edge over Bayern in Champions League semi | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.04.2019

Sports

Women’s football: Barcelona have the edge over Bayern in Champions League semi

Barcelona will take a slender 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. A tight game in Bavaria was settled by a clinical second half strike by Kheira Hamraoui.

UEFA Frauen Champions League | Semi Finale | FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona (Getty Images/S. Widemann)

Bayern Munich will have to do it the hard way if they are to reach next month's Champions League final against Lyon or Chelsea in Budapest.

Barcelona shaded the contest on a warm and sunny afternoon at the Bayern Campus, and should have been awarded a second half penalty when Lieke Martens was scythed down. Much to her dismay, nothing was given.

But Barcelona's moment came shortly after the hour mark. An attack down the right was worked up to France striker Hamraoui, whose touch and instinctive finish found the bottom corner, to finally break Bayern's resistance in what had been a cagey affair.

Bayern came close to levelling, with their two best chances both falling to Sara Däbritz. The first was scuffed by the Germany midfielder from close range, the second a dipping free-kick that cleared the Barcelona wall but struck the bar.

The second leg will be next Sunday, April 28, at Barcelona's Mini Estadi.

