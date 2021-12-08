Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg win to set up finale against Chelsea

Servette 0-3 Wolfsburg

(Pereira o.g. 21', Roord 83', Waßmuth 90+3')

Despite playing on a pitch in Genf described as "soapy", a heavily-rotated Wolfsburg side got the win expected of them to set up an exciting finale to Group A.

The last time these two teams met Wolfsburg strolled to a 5-0 win, highlighting the chasm in quality that exists between the elite teams in this competition and the rest. The second time around was a little different.

Wolfsburg dominated but were a little toothless in attack.

For a long time it looked like the win might only come courtesy of a devastating own goal from Servette goalkeeper Ines Pereira, who tried to catch the ball off the post but could only drop it on to her foot which sent it over the line. Jill Roord and Tabea Waßmuth scoring late late on provided the relief Wolfsburg spent most of the game seeking.

Servette deserved credit for continuing to try and play out from the back even though they regularly found themselves penned inside their own half. The hosts were brave and determined, leaving Wolfsburg happy to escape with an ugly win.

Wolfsburg have been up and down in Europe this season

Conceding late

It has been a strange year for Wolfsburg. Domestically, their form has been exemplary, with an impressive comeback win over Frankfurt and a recent victory against title-rivals Bayern Munich a huge step towards reclaiming the crown the Bavarians lifted last season.

But in Europe, it has been a different story for Wolfsburg.

The draw against Chelsea sounds like a point won, but having led 3-1 in London a 92-minute equalizer from former striker Pernille Harder soured the mood.

Ultimately though, the games against Juventus tell the tale of Wolfsburg in Europe this season.

In Italy, the Bundesliga side conceded another injury-time equalizer to turn a win into a draw. Back in Germany, Wolfsburg scored for Juventus and paid the price for an all-too harmless display, losing 2-0. One point from two games against the Italian side may cost Wolfsburg a spot in the knockout rounds.

Assuming Chelsea beat Juventus and the Italians beat Servette in their final game, Wolfsburg will need to beat Chelsea to advance. Head coach Tommy Stroot knows it's not impossible, but also that it probably should never have come to this.