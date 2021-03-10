Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg waltz in to quarterfinals

LSK Kvinner 0 (0) - 2 (4) Wolfsburg

(Wolter 43', Engen 45')

They may be in danger of losing their domestic title for the first time in five years, but Wolfsburg produced a confident and composed display to book their ticket to the last eight of the Champions League for the ninth time in a row.

"Nine times, that's very impressive," said head coach Stephan Lerch after the win. "That is not something that can be taken for granted. It's commendable, a huge compliment to the team,"

The "home" side (the game was played in Hungary) frustrated Lerch's team early on but Wolfsburg's dominance of ball and territory finally paid off before the break.

First Pia-Sophie Wolter fired home to break the deadlock before Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen drilled a low shot in off the post against her old club seconds before the half-time whistle.

"It was to be seen that Lilleström [LSK] wanted to make life difficult for us. As the game went on, we got more and more control,"added Lerch, who saw a "certain hecticness" in the opening stages.

But with a four goal advantage after a 2-0 win in the first leg, Lerch saw the opportunity to rest some key players ahead of the visit of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Felicitas Rauch and Alexandra Popp were both withdrawn at halftime while Svenja Huth followed shortly after. Wolfsburg are five points off Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

If winning their fifth straight German title will be a challenge, going one better than last season in Europe looks equally demanding. Earlier on Wednesday, Chelsea and perennial champions Lyon eased through their ties while Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all look assured of progression.