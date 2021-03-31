 Women′s Champions League: Wolfsburg reach their limit with defeat by Chelsea | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.03.2021

Sports

Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg reach their limit with defeat by Chelsea

Wolfsburg's run in the Champions League came to an end with a comprehensive defeat by Chelsea. Ex-Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder was in the goals for Chelsea, who could face Bayern Munich in the final four.

Sam Kerr celebrates Chelsea's second, which effectively put the game out of Wolfsburg's reach

Wolfsburg 0-3 Chelsea (1-5 agg.)
(Harder pen 27', Kerr 32', Kirby 81')

Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of the women's Champions League on Wednesday after brushing aside Wolfsburg 3-0 to make the last four.

Former Wolfsburg player Pernille Harder gave Chelsea the lead in Budapest — where both legs were played — with a 27th minute penalty. Four minutes later Sam Kerr effectively put the tie out of the Germans' reach.

Fran Kirby made it a perfect afternoon for the Blues with nine minutes left, completing an impressive display against last year's finalists.

"I think it probably ranks as my favourite win in charge," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who has been in charge since 2012.

Former Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder scored the opener for Chelsea.

"I've faced that opponent so many times and felt humiliated and lost, and I always thought they were the benchmark for women's football alongside Lyon.

"It is a really, really proud day for English football. I've waited nine years for today."

Chelsea will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengard in the semifinals. Bayern defeated the Swedish club 3-0 in the first leg and they play again on Thursday in Malmo.

In Wednesday's other quarter-final, Barcelona got past Manchester City 4-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss in Manchester.

