Women's Champions League final live: Wolfsburg vs. Lyon — buildup

-- Teams are in

Both sides have announced their lineups. As expected Hegerberg doesn't make it for Lyon, while Parris is suspended. For the Germans, Popp lines up against Lyon for the seventh time while Harder wears the armband despite a report in England today linking her with Chelsea.

-- Here we go again

Hello, and welcome to DW's coverage of the Women's Champions League final. These are, almost indisputably, the best two teams in the women's game as their frequent appearances in this fixture show.

Lyon beat the German champions at this stage in 2016 and 2018 but will it be any different in San Sebastian? Wolfsburg midfielder Alex Popp thinks so: "They’re the No 1 team in Europe and we want to put a stop to that,” she said in the buildup to this one."

Kick off is in at 20:00 and we'll bring you the team news when we get it.