Women's Champions League final live: Wolfsburg vs. Lyon — buildup

Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Lyon

Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Lyon

8' - Chance!

Opprtunity for Wolfsburg now. Bouhaddi comes for a throw she has no chance of reaching and the ball bobbles to Harder on the edge of the area. But she fails to get her head over it with the keeper out of position. It fell to the right woman but for once, Harder wasn't up to it.

7' - Chance!

Marozsan stands over a free kick 40 yards out towards the left touchline. The German playmaker only has one target in mind and, inevitably, Renard wins the first header. The center back sends it back acros goal, but no one can get the touch required to put it away. Warning sign for Wolfsburg there.

5' - The champions controlling this one early on, with Wolfsburg scrapping to get any sort of foothold in the game. Bronze almost gets Cascarino in again but it's well cut out.

2' - Strong start from Lyon. Some brilliant work down the right from Cascarino ends with the ball falling to Kumagai 25 yards out. It's a decent hit from the Japanese international but straight at the keeper.

1' - The players took a while to emerge from the tunnel but we're now through the prematch formalities and the French side get us underway in San Sebastian. Here we go!

-- Warmups on the pitch

The players are out on the turf going through their paces, or hopping on the spot in Lyon's case. Not sure what that helps, but it obviously works. A quick reminder that, unlike in the semifinals, there will be VAR for this one.

-- Teams are in

Both sides have announced their lineups. As expected Hegerberg doesn't make it for Lyon, while Parris is suspended. For the Germans, Popp lines up against Lyon for the seventh time while Harder wears the armband despite a report in England today linking her with Chelsea.

-- Here we go again

Hello, and welcome to DW's coverage of the Women's Champions League final. These are, almost indisputably, the best two teams in the women's game as their frequent appearances in this fixture show.

Lyon beat the German champions at this stage in 2016 and 2018 but will it be any different in San Sebastian? Wolfsburg midfielder Alex Popp thinks so: "They’re the No 1 team in Europe and we want to put a stop to that,” she said in the buildup to this one."

Kick off is in at 20:00 and we'll bring you the team news when we get it.