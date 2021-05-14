Women's Champions League final: German duo key to Chelsea hopes

Nine of the last 10 Women's Champions Leagues have been shared between two clubs — Wolfsburg and Lyon — while German or French clubs have won 16 of the 19 titles to date.

But the landscape in women's football is changing, and Sunday's final in Gothenburg is evidence that the traditional superpowers have been usurped. Though Germany will be without a team in the final, midfielder Melanie Leupolz and goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger are key components of Emma Hayes' Chelsea side.

In an interview with DW earlier this year, Leupolz said she moved from Bayern Munich to Chelsea because she saw the Women's Super League as "the best in the world".

But until now, that had not been borne out in Europe, with Arsenal's win in 2007 the only English triumph to date. The investment in Chelsea, Manchester City and a number of other WSL sides seems set to change that and, aside from a desire to expand her horizons, the increased ambitions in west London were a motivation for the 27-year-old.

The big stage

"We have big goals and I really like this mentality of Chelsea because they know what we can achieve," she said. "Of course, it’s always nice to beat the good teams. There are so many big teams and therefore you have to be really clinical to get all the points. I want to win many titles. I believe we can win the title."

Leupolz's aims are already being realized, with Chelsea winning their domestic title last week to add to the League Cup, and Leupolz scoring a crucial away goal in the first leg as they knocked out her old side in the Champions League semifinals.

"It's my biggest game at club level, so I'm very excited," she told German press agency SID ahead of Sunday's match. "There are two styles of play: Barcelona with a lot of possession, and us with more physicality, the quick switching of play."

Melanie Leupolz has won 70 caps for Germany and is a key part of the Chelsea team

Leupolz added that she's not fazed by the task: "It's more a feeling of anticipation, less nervousness. I'm that kind of player, I like the pressure. And I know about the quality in our team."

Despite their domestic success, Chelsea face a significant challenge against the Spanish champions, who lost to Lyon in the 2019 final. Forward Bethany England believes that her side's last line of defense will be crucial.

"We've got to really be on our A-game to stop their threats," she told Sky Sports. "We obviously can't stop everything, but it makes it easier when you've got Ann-Katrin [Berger] in goal, who is like a cat and saves everything."

Reassuring presence

Leupolz agreed that Berger was a reassuring presence on and off the pitch: "She is a totally calm type, never over-excited, very professional. She is a very honest person and has helped me a lot here, even when moving in," she told SID.

Berger had a more winding route to west London than her compatriot. The 30-year-old goalkeeper left Turbine Potsdam in 2014 and spent two years with Paris Saint-Germain. After struggling to nail down the number one spot she joined Birmingham City. Just six months after reaching the FA Cup final with the Blues, she was diagnosed as thyroid cancer.

"For me it was not a solution to be ill," she told DW in a 2019 interview. "As a sportsperson you have to fight everyday. Even for my position I have to fight every training session to be on the pitch on a Sunday. Goalkeepers have a bad reputation, I don’t know why, as crazy people. I wouldn’t say I am (crazy) but I think the mentality of a goalkeeper helped me through that as well."

Berger was back training just 61 days after her successful operation and her iron will has helped her become Chelsea's undisputed number one and win the golden glove for the most clean sheets in England's top flight, as well as beating cancer.

While Chelsea's stellar attacking trio of Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder often catch the eye, Hayes knows how important Berger is to her side. "She is the best in the world, she's amazing and she did a great job," Hayes said after Chelsea beat Wolfsburg in the quarterfinal.

Pioneers?

Despite their success, and the shift of power in European football, it's still unusual for German women to play abroad. Leupolz told DW she would like to see that change.

"When they [other players] ask me, I have a lot more positive things to say about it than negative ones," she said. "Hopefully it’s a good advertisement for them. It’s really nice to play in another country, see a different style of football. New clubs, new stadiums, everything here is so exciting."

Sunday will bring another new opponent, another country, another stadium and plenty of excitement. Berger, Leupolz and those who back German women's football will hope it also brings a trophy.