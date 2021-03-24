Women's Champions League: Chelsea take goal lead over Wolfsburg into second leg

Chelsea 2 – 0 Wolfsburg

Kerr 55' Janssen 70'

Harder 66'

It's been clear for the past few years that women's football in England has been going in the right direction, and it's biggest boost came earlier this week when the Women's Super League unveiled what they described as a "game-changing" three-year broadcast deal that will inject millions into the game and boost exposure.

Sky Sports is to show up to 44 games per season, with the BBC screening 22 matches free-to-air in a deal reported to be worth around £7 million ($9.7 million, €8.2 million) per year.

It was in the glow of that deal that Chelsea traveled to Budapest for the first leg of the Women's Champions League quarterfinal against Wolfsburg. The London side arrived in the Hungarian capital, which is hosting the two legs of this tie due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prior to the match, Chelsea coach Emma Hayes had told reporters that she was curious to see where her team stood three years after they last faced Wolfsburg, a team that has dominated their common history, having won five of their contests and drawing the other. And Wolfsburg were dominant not just in terms of results, having scored 13 and conceded just three over the six matches. Their last previous meeting had been no exception, with Wolfsburg beating Chelsea 5-1 on aggregate in the 2017-18 Champions League semifinals.

Chelsea's Melanie Leupolz gets out of the way as Alexandra Popp clears the ball with a bicycle kick

'Harder derby?'

But with the players the London side has brought in over the past few years, Hayes had every right to be curious about how things would go on Wednesday. The biggest of those signings was none other than Wolfsburg's former star striker Pernille Harder, who bolted after last year's Champions League final, which the Wolves lost 3-1 to Lyon. The Dane's presumed key role in this match would see some dub this tie the "Harder derby" and much was expected from her — even though Hayes had played down her role as simply one "member of the team" at the pre-match press conference.

But Wolfsburg's coach Stephan Lerch knows all too well how dangerous the woman he described as the "most complete player" can be. On the other hand, he too warned against underestimating Chelsea's other stars.

"What we know, is that we need to give them as little room as possible," said Lerch, who is looking to make it to another final before he leaves at the end of the season.

Indeed, Wolfsburg succeeded in giving Chelsea's stars precious little room, with Harder nowhere to be seen in the first 45 minutes in particular. Far from being the high-scoring contest some had expected, much of this game was a terse defensive battle, with Wolfsburg creating a few good chances in the first half. All that was missing was the final pass and finish.

As the second period started, there was a sense that this first leg could finish goalless. Chelsea were creating precious little, and when Wolfsburg had, they either hit the woodwork or were thwarted by Germany keeper An-Katrin Berger.

Game changer

But how often has a game changed on a moment of brilliance? This one came in the 55th minute, as Chelsea's Sam Kerr ran onto a pass from Ji a few yards out from goal, dribbled around the charging Wolfsburg keeper and finished beautifully to give her side the lead.

Dominique Janssen's successful spot kick gave Wolfsburg fresh life heading into the second leg

This seemed to rattle Wolfsburg, who had been quite solid up until then. Eleven minutes later the nerves may have got the better of goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek who threw the ball out to a Chelsea player who crossed it across the area to a waiting Harder, who made no mistake.

Fresh life for Wolfsburg

However, just when Wolfsburg looked out of it they were given fresh life, when Magdalena Eriksson pulled down Svenja Huth in the area. Dominique Janssen stepped up and finished cooly to give the Wolves a vital away goal that they will take back to Budapest for next week's second leg.

Still, Emma Hayes will like the answer her women gave her on the pitch tonight: Chelsea has clearly come a long way indeed since that one-sided semifinal against Wolfsburg just three years ago.