Women’s Champions League: Bayern to face PSG, Wolfsburg draw Arsenal  

Bayern Munich drew Paris Saint Germain in Monday's draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Wolfsburg are to face English side Arsenal in another of the quarterfinal matchups.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are to renew their rivalry in the women’s game as they were drawn together, while Juventus and Olypique Lyonnais completed the lineup.

Bayern chasing first European title

Bayern coach Jens Scheuer led his team to a second-place finish in Group D behind Lyon, amassing 13 points along the way. Bayern will hope to make history this season as they bid for their first European championship against PSG who are also looking for their first Champions League title.

PSG finished top of Group B winning all their matches, ahead of Real Madrid. They were runners up in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and are in good form going into the knockout rounds with Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema having scored six times in the group stage. They are a free-scoring side with a tight defense to go with it. PSG scored 25 goals in the group phase while conceding none.

Wolfsburg take on Arsenal

Six-time German Women's Bundesliga champions Wolfsburg topped Group A with 11 points and are to take on an Arsenal team that punched their ticket on the final day because of goal difference, despite losing 4-1 at Hoffenheim.

Both former European champions will hope to find a way into the semifinals on the back of the performances of their star players. Germany's Tabea Wassmuth has scored eight goals so far for Wolfsburg while Dutch forward Viviane Miedema has scored twice for Arsenal.

Reigning champions Barcelona are to take on Spanish rivals Real Madrid who are making their debut after the women's time was founded in 2020. Record seven-time winners Lyon will unleash their prowess on Italian champions Juventus for a place in the final four.

The quarterfinal matches are to be played in March 2022.

