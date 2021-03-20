Women's Bundesliga players demand action on coach's 'discriminatory' behavior

Just days after Borussia Mönchengladbach's under-23 coach was reportedly ordered to train the women's team as a punishment, Germany's top female players have demanded more clarity from the sport's governing body.

In an open letter shared on Instagram, players from the country's top two divisions asked for clarification.

"This verdict discriminates [against] all women in sport, especially in football," the letter read. Heiko Vogel's behavior was "far more than just unsporting, it was offensive and discriminatory."

The players called on the Germany football association (DFB) DFB to be active. "We ask you, as the highest institution in German football, to take a stand and be active. We feel insulted, discriminated and ridiculed."

Vogel out of order

Vogel was banned from the dugout for two matches after unsporting behavior against two female assistant referees. Vanessa Arlt, one of those assistants, told local newspaper "Westfälischen Nachrichten" that as Vogel left the pitch he said "women have no place on the football field."

Vogel, 44, was also fined €1,500 and ordered to coach a women's or girls' team.

Borssuia Mönchengladbach told German publication "Spiegel" that neither the club or Vogel see the decision as punishment. It was suggested by the club as a symbol of the apology included in part of the verdict.

The club went on to say that Vogel has apologised to those involved and has acknowledged his mistake, explained his misconduct by citing the emotion of the game and that he subsequently found his remarks unpleasant and embarrassing.

Nevertheless, the local football association, the Western German FA (WDFV), announced on Friday that they were going to investigate the verdict.