 Women′s Bundesliga players demand action on coach′s ′discriminatory′ behavior | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Women's Bundesliga players demand action on coach's 'discriminatory' behavior

Players from the top two divisions in women's professional football in Germany have written an open letter to Germany's football association demanding answers in the Heiko Vogel case.

Bayern Munich celebrate a goal

Germany's top female footballers have challenged the DFB

Just days after Borussia Mönchengladbach's under-23 coach was reportedly ordered to train the women's team as a punishment, Germany's top female players have demanded more clarity from the sport's governing body.

In an open letter shared on Instagram, players from the country's top two divisions asked for clarification.

"This verdict discriminates [against] all women in sport, especially in football," the letter read. Heiko Vogel's behavior was "far more than just unsporting, it was offensive and discriminatory."

The players called on the Germany football association (DFB) DFB to be active. "We ask you, as the highest institution in German football, to take a stand and be active. We feel insulted, discriminated and ridiculed."

Vogel out of order

Vogel was banned from the dugout for two matches after unsporting behavior against two female assistant referees. Vanessa Arlt, one of those assistants, told local newspaper "Westfälischen Nachrichten" that as Vogel left the pitch he said "women have no place on the football field."

Vogel, 44, was also fined €1,500 and ordered to coach a women's or girls' team.

Borssuia Mönchengladbach told German publication "Spiegel" that neither the club or Vogel see the decision as punishment. It was suggested by the club as a symbol of the apology included in part of the verdict.

The club went on to say that Vogel has apologised to those involved and has acknowledged his mistake, explained his misconduct by citing the emotion of the game and that he subsequently found his remarks unpleasant and embarrassing.

Nevertheless, the local football association, the Western German FA (WDFV), announced on Friday that they were going to investigate the verdict.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  