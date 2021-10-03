Women's Bundesliga: Deja vu for Wolfsburg hands Bayern Munich title advantage

History repeating for Wolfsburg?

With Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg seemingly a class above the rest of the league, every point really counts. Last season, Wolfsburg relinquished their crown after dropping seven points to Bayern's five. The result that may have cost them in the end was a shock draw in Freiburg on matchday 6. This time it happened on matchday 4 as a blunder by Germany international keeper Almuth Schult played a major part in a frustrating 2-2 draw.

Coach Tommy Stroot referred to "deja vu" after his side also drew with Freiburg in preseason while forward Svenja Huth said her side "simply have to be more stable defensively." Freiburg had failed to pick up a point and scored just one goal in their previous three matches. Hardly ideal preparation for Wolfsburg's visit to Chelsea in the inaugural round of group stage games in the Women's Champions League. The London side knocked out the Germans in the semifinal last season.

Hoffenheim firm up best of the rest claim

Buoyed by their increased backing as a result of a closer merger and rebranding to Eintracht Frankfurt, the side formerly known as 1.FFC Frankfurt had started the season with an impressive run of three wins that saw them sit just behind the big two and start talk of a Champions League push.

But the club that currently hold that third spot, and Champions League berth, Hoffenheim, put the Eagles in their place with a 2-1 win on Saturday. Jana Feldkamp and Nicole Billa turned things around for hosts Hoffenheim after Camilla Küver had given Frankfurt the early lead.

Mind the gap

Stepping up a division is tough for just about any club, anywhere. But it's been a somewhat chastening experience for Cologne. A 6-0 hiding from champions Bayern Munich on Saturday means they've now conceded 12 goals since they last scored and have just a solitary point to show from their first four games. To make things worse, they face a trip to Wolfsburg next.

Bayern Munich top the table after a six goal win

Fellow newcomers Carl Zeiss Jena aren't faring much better, with a 0-0 stalemate with struggling Sand on Sunday meaning they have just two points from their first four. Incredibly, that still puts them above four teams and sitting 8th in a 12 team league. Is the gap really a chasm?

Misconduct investigation in NWSL

Away from Germany, and away from the pitch, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the USA has fired commissioner Lisa Baird and FIFA has launched a preliminary investigation in the wake of a report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. FIFA said it is "deeply concerned" about allegations of abuse in the sport in the country.

Riley has been dismissed from his post after what the team called "very serious allegations of misconduct", were published in The Athletic.

US internationals Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among the players who have criticized the league's handling of the Riley allegations. "Bottom line: Protect your players. Do the right thing NWSL," Morgan tweeted. "Men, protecting men, who are abusing women. I'll say it again, men, protecting men, who are ABUSING WOMEN," Rapinoe tweeted. "Burn it all down. Let all their heads roll."

Afghan women seeking safe haven

A group of more than 30 female footballers are seeking asylum from Afghanistan after fleeing to Pakistan, former Afghanistan women's team captain Khalida Popal told DW on Friday.