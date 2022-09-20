 Women protesting risk their freedom and lives: Azadeh Pourzand, PhD researcher SOAS | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 23.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Women protesting risk their freedom and lives: Azadeh Pourzand, PhD researcher SOAS

More in the Media Center

Proteste und Demonstrationen in verschiedenen Straßen in Teheran heute 19.09.2022 Wegen des Todes von Mahsa Amini.

Iranians protest death of woman in police custody 20.09.2022

Demonstrators don't believe the government's statement that the woman died of a heart attack.

Protests in Iran after woman dies in police custody 21.09.2022

The death of a young woman while in custody has triggered the biggest protests Iran has seen in years.

Internet disrupted in Iran amid mass protests 22.09.2022

Beschreibung: Band Voice of Baceprot, metal band women from Indonesia Location: Jakarta Datum: 2022 Urheberrecht gehört zu: Voice of Baceprot/12wired (photo was sent via whatsapp) Kontakt: dani@12wired.com +628129296106 +6281386286318 Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Ayu Purwaningsih <ayu.purwaningsih@dw.com>

Indonesia's all-female rock band fed up with focus on their hijabs 05.08.2022

More from DW News

***ACHTUNG: Das ist Bildmaterial von einer russischen Fotoagentur!*** 23.09.2022***** Ukraine Russia Joining Referendum 8280976 23.09.2022 A resident casts her ballot during a referendum on joining Russia at a polling station in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, partially controlled by pro-Russian troops, Ukraine. The people s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk DPR, LPR, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson launch referendum procedures on joining Russia that will run through September 27. RIA Novosti / Sputnik Melitopol Zaporizhzhia region Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRIAxNovostix

Sham referendums begin in Russian-held regions of Ukraine 23.09.2022

TOPSHOT - Tasmania state wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of pilot whales, numbering nearly 200, after they were found beached the previous day on Macquarie Heads on the west coast of Tasmania, on September 23, 2022. - Almost 200 whales have perished at an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, where Australian rescuers were only able to save a few dozen survivors on September 22. (Photo by Glenn NICHOLLS / AFP)

Rescuers race to save stranded whales in Australia 23.09.2022

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during high level Security Council meeting on situation in Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Top stories in 90 seconds 23.09.2022

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinking speaks at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine at the United Nations on September 22, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

US urges UNSC to reject Russia's 'nuclear threats' 23.09.2022

Read also

An Iranian family walk past mannequins that are decorated with traditional covering while visiting of the 11th Fajr International Fashion and Clothing Festival at Tehran's Milad tower Cultural and Recreational complex on July 11, 2022. In Iran's official calendar, July 12 is named Hijab and Chastity Day by the Iranian Government. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Iran's 'morality police:' What do they enforce? 23.09.2022

The death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly, has brought Iran's "morality police" under scrutiny. Who are they and what is their mission?

September 17, 2022, Tehran, Tehran, Iran: Mahsa Amini, 22, passed away in Iran's Kasra Hospital after being arrested by morality police (a dedicated unit that enforces strict dress codes for women, such as wearing the compulsory headscarf) for her alleged improper hijab and being taken to the Vozara detention center on Sep 16, 2022. Originally from Sanandaj, western Iran, Amini was visiting Tehran with her family when she was arrested. (Credit Image: Â© Social Networks via ZUMA Press Wire

Iran hijab protests: Young woman's death puts Tehran under pressure 20.09.2022

Mass protests have broken out across the Islamic nation amid public rage over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police."

21.9.2022, Istanbul, Türkei, A woman shouts slogans next to an Iranian flag during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Iran's escalating violence: Death toll rises in unrest over Mahsa Amini's death 21.09.2022

Iran's leadership has come under pressure since the 22-year-old woman died in police custody. President Ebrahim Raisi, meanwhile, has decried the West's "double standards" on women's rights.

TEHRAN, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 18: A view of Iranian newspapers with headlines of the death of 22 years old Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested by morality police allegedly not complying with strict dress code in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2022. Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu Agency

Iran: Protests spread after death of woman in police custody 19.09.2022

Demonstrators have clashed with police across Iran as thousands took to the streets to protest the death of Masha Amini who was arrested on dress code violations. The United States has called her death "appalling."