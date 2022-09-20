Women protesting risk their freedom and lives: Azadeh Pourzand, human rights researcher UCL

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mass protests have broken out across the Islamic nation amid public rage over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police."
Iran's leadership has come under pressure since the 22-year-old woman died in police custody. President Ebrahim Raisi, meanwhile, has decried the West's "double standards" on women's rights.
Demonstrators have clashed with police across Iran as thousands took to the streets to protest the death of Masha Amini who was arrested on dress code violations. The United States has called her death "appalling."
The US Treasury Department has said it issued sanctions for "abuse and violence" against Iranian women after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards issued a warning over protests.
