 Women protesting risk their freedom and lives: Azadeh Pourzand, human rights researcher UCL | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 22.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Women protesting risk their freedom and lives: Azadeh Pourzand, human rights researcher UCL

More in the Media Center

Proteste und Demonstrationen in verschiedenen Straßen in Teheran heute 19.09.2022 Wegen des Todes von Mahsa Amini.

Iranians protest death of woman in police custody 20.09.2022

Demonstrators don't believe the government's statement that the woman died of a heart attack.

Protests in Iran after woman dies in police custody 21.09.2022

DW The Day Moderatorin Nicole Frölich (Artikelbild)

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Russia raises the stakes in Ukraine, 21 September 2022 21.09.2022

Beschreibung: Band Voice of Baceprot, metal band women from Indonesia Location: Jakarta Datum: 2022 Urheberrecht gehört zu: Voice of Baceprot/12wired (photo was sent via whatsapp) Kontakt: dani@12wired.com +628129296106 +6281386286318 Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Ayu Purwaningsih <ayu.purwaningsih@dw.com>

Indonesia's all-female rock band fed up with focus on their hijabs 05.08.2022

More from DW News

The death of a young woman while in custody has triggered the biggest protests Iran has seen in years.

Internet disrupted in Iran amid mass protests 22.09.2022

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 22.09.2022

Participants hold up placards reading 'Shame on you' and 'Blood on your hands' as they demonstrate in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin on August 17, 2021, to demand the safe passage and airlift out of Afghanistan, where people try flee the country after the Taliban swept back to power. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany investigates botched evacuation from Afghanistan 22.09.2022

As this year's turbulent documenta fifteen draws to a close, it's time to take stock.

Documenta draws to a close amid scandal and controversy 22.09.2022

Read also

September 17, 2022, Tehran, Tehran, Iran: Mahsa Amini, 22, passed away in Iran's Kasra Hospital after being arrested by morality police (a dedicated unit that enforces strict dress codes for women, such as wearing the compulsory headscarf) for her alleged improper hijab and being taken to the Vozara detention center on Sep 16, 2022. Originally from Sanandaj, western Iran, Amini was visiting Tehran with her family when she was arrested. (Credit Image: Â© Social Networks via ZUMA Press Wire

Iran hijab protests: Young woman's death puts Tehran under pressure 20.09.2022

Mass protests have broken out across the Islamic nation amid public rage over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police."

21.9.2022, Istanbul, Türkei, A woman shouts slogans next to an Iranian flag during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Iran's escalating violence: Death toll rises in unrest over Mahsa Amini's death 21.09.2022

Iran's leadership has come under pressure since the 22-year-old woman died in police custody. President Ebrahim Raisi, meanwhile, has decried the West's "double standards" on women's rights.

TEHRAN, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 18: A view of Iranian newspapers with headlines of the death of 22 years old Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested by morality police allegedly not complying with strict dress code in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2022. Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu Agency

Iran: Protests spread after death of woman in police custody 19.09.2022

Demonstrators have clashed with police across Iran as thousands took to the streets to protest the death of Masha Amini who was arrested on dress code violations. The United States has called her death "appalling."

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

US sanctions Iran's morality police for 'abuse' against women 22.09.2022

The US Treasury Department has said it issued sanctions for "abuse and violence" against Iranian women after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards issued a warning over protests.