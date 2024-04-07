  1. Skip to content
Women police officers in Somalia out from behind the desk

Steven Gislam
July 4, 2024

The security situation in Somalia is precarious, with terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist group al-Shabaab a common occurrence. Authorities are intensifying operations, and for the first time, women are being deployed to help control traffic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ht8G
