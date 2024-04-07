Women police officers in Somalia out from behind the desk

CrimeSomaliaWomen police officers in Somalia out from behind the deskTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeSomaliaSteven Gislam07/04/2024July 4, 2024The security situation in Somalia is precarious, with terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist group al-Shabaab a common occurrence. Authorities are intensifying operations, and for the first time, women are being deployed to help control traffic.https://p.dw.com/p/4ht8GAdvertisement