Women in the Church - Can the Catholic Church Reform?

These women want to be able to function as priests and deacons, i.e. assistants to priests, in functions previously reserved for men. Some of the women even want a woman to occupy the highest office in the Catholic Church, the papacy.

Divisive and dangerous, or courageous reformers? That depends entirely on one’s point of view. Either way, Marie Merscher and Veronika Gräwe are Catholics with all their hearts. The two Berliners believe that women as priests and the blessing of queer couples should be possible in the Catholic Church in the 21st century. We confront reformers with traditionalists and ask: Can Catholicism reform, or will everything stay the same?

