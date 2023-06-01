  1. Skip to content
Women in the Church - Can the Catholic Church Reform?

45 minutes ago

Maria 2.0 is a women's movement that promotes equal rights for women in the Catholic Church, including holding office in the hierarchy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S3Gq
Frühjahrsvollversammlung der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz
Image: DW/Christoph Strack

These women want to be able to function as priests and deacons, i.e. assistants to priests, in functions previously reserved for men. Some of the women even want a woman to occupy the highest office in the Catholic Church, the papacy.

Glaubenssachen | Frauen in der Kirche
Image: DW

Divisive and dangerous, or courageous reformers? That depends entirely on one’s point of view. Either way, Marie Merscher and Veronika Gräwe are Catholics with all their hearts. The two Berliners believe that women as priests and the blessing of queer couples should be possible in the Catholic Church in the 21st century. We confront reformers with traditionalists and ask: Can Catholicism reform, or will everything stay the same?

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 04.06.2023 – 00:03 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 05.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 05.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC 
WED 07.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 04.06.2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

