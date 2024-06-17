  1. Skip to content
Women in Asia: Little Miss Chatterbox

Bettina Thoma-Schade | Michael Wetzel
June 17, 2024

She is a blogger on Instagram and shares travel reports and entertaining stories in her videos. Sneha Desai calls her channel Littlemisschatterbox. She shows us her life in India, how she works, and what fascinates her about social media.

