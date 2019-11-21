 Women human rights defenders under attack: Amnesty | News | DW | 29.11.2019

News

Women human rights defenders under attack: Amnesty

Activists continue to be sexually assaulted, threatened, intimidated, criminalized and even killed, the rights watchdog has said. Women human rights defenders even face hostility from members of their own family.

People take part in the nationwide women's strike 'Black Friday'

Women human rights defenders regularly experience a myriad of threats and attacks related to their work of promoting rights of women, gender equality and sexuality, Amnesty International said Friday.

In a report marking International Women Human Rights Defenders Day, Amnesty said that these activists continue to be assaulted, threatened, intimidated, criminalized and even killed for their campaigning.  

Read more: Women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries

"Women human rights defenders are attacked because of who they are and what they do. The risks are even greater for those facing intersecting forms of discrimination — if you are a woman and from a racial minority, indigenous, poor, lesbian, bisexual or trans, a sex worker, you have to fight so much harder to have your voice heard by those in power," said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International's Secretary General.

Despite advances in the feminist movement that have made it stronger than ever, women activists are under growing pressure in recent years from politicians, religious leaders and violent groups "spreading politics of demonization," Amnesty said.

Read more: 'We need to talk about religion and patriarchy': Bangladeshi activist

Watch video 26:06

Women in power: Better politicians?

"Because women human rights defenders are often at the forefront of progress, they often are the first to be targeted in increasingly frequent backlashes against a more inclusive, fairer world," the rights watchdog said in the report, entitled "Challenging power, fighting discrimination: A call to action to recognize and protect women human rights defenders."

Citing Poland, where women rights defenders have fought restrictions on abortion and documented other violations of the rights of women and LGBT+ people, Amnesty said some have faced attacks in a climate where racist, anti-immigration sentiment has increased.

Elsewhere, including in Bahrain and Egypt, sexual violence as a form of torture is used to silence women rights defenders, Amnesty said. Women may also face domestic violence and abuse based on cultural notions such as "honor," threats of divorce, or being forcibly separated from their children.

  • German activist Anita Augspurg (picture-alliance/dpa)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Anita Augspurg (1857 - 1943)

    A feminist with an unconventional lifestyle, Anita Augspurg was determined to study law — even though women were not allowed to in Germany. She studied in Zurich and became the first doctor of law of the German Empire in 1897. However, it took 25 more years for women to be licensed to practice law in the country. The feminist movement activist left Germany when the Nazis took power in 1933.

  • Author Hedwig Dohm (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Hedwig Dohm (1831 - 1919)

    While it was widely believed at the time that gender roles were determined by biological factors, Hedwig Dohm was one of the first feminist thinkers to maintain that it was culture, socialization and education that imposed the patterns. She campaigned to allow equal access to education for boys and girls and was convinced that women's employment was the path to independence and a free life.

  • National Assembly in Frankfurt in 1848 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Louise Dittmar (1807 - 1884)

    While the constitution proclaimed by the National Assembly in Frankfurt in 1848 was based on democratic principles, it was an all-male domain. Women had no right of assembly, no suffrage and no right to work at the time. "Freedom for all is currently a widely discussed topic, yet the word 'all' seems to refer to men only," wrote women's rights activist and journalist Louise Dittmar in response.

  • Old city of Ulm (picture-alliance/dpa)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Agnes Schultheiss (1873 - 1959)

    Active in the city of Ulm (picture), Agnes Schultheiss was committed to social and political causes. In 1908, she founded the Good Shepherd association, which took care of young girls who were expelled from their families for becoming pregnant out of wedlock. "Act politically by educating through the press, by influencing men and above all by participating in the election!" was her rallying cry.

  • Judge Marie Munk (Landesarchiv Berlin/Helene Lange Archiv)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Marie Munk (1885 - 1978)

    In 1930, the pioneering reformist Marie Munk became Germany's first judge. "The more I study and practice law, the more I realize I feel my passion for freedom," she once said. She, however, did not get to keep her position for very long. She was dismissed in 1933 because of her Jewish roots. She fled to the US in 1936.

  • Elisabeth Selbert, SPD politician (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildarchiv)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Elisabeth Selbert (1896 - 1986)

    Like most young girls at the time, she learned to embroider, knit and sew. No one could have predicted the political role she would late play. After she got married in 1920, she joined the Social Democratic Party (SPD). In 1948 she was elected to the Parliamentary Council, the body in charge of drafting the Basic Law. The council included 61 men and 4 women, among them Elisabeth Selbert.

  • Actor and inventor Hedy Lamarr (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Hedy Lamarr (1914 - 2000)

    "Any girl can look glamorous, she only has to stand still and look stupid," actor Hedy Lamarr once said. The Hollywood star, however, had way more to offer. At the beginning of World War II, the tech genius developed a radio guidance system that was later incorporated into Bluetooth technology.

  • Mileva Maric (1875  1948), serbische Physikerin (picture-alliance/CPA Media Co. Ltd)

    8 pioneers in women's rights

    Mileva Marić-Einstein (1875 - 1948)

    Mileva Marić, who was born in Serbia, was the second woman to finish a full program of study at the Department of Mathematics and Physics at Zurich's Polytechnic. No one knows how much she may have contributed to the first theory of relativity, but she was definitely Albert Einstein's most important intellectual partner at that time, and they founded a family together.

    Author: Rayna Breuer (eg)


Similarly, women activists are often subjected to smear campaigns attacking their "deviant behavior," which Amnesty said are designed to fuel hostility against them. For example, Italy's former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini derided Carola Rackete, the German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue boat, which was followed by a slew of slurs from others who incited sexual violence and targeted her gender and appearance.

"These women need to be celebrated and protected for the courageous work they do to improve all our lives, but especially those of the most marginalized communities," said Naidoo.

Watch video 02:01

Women fight for rights in conservative Mauritania

