 Climate change leads to more violence against women, girls | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 21.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Climate change leads to more violence against women, girls

Rape, domestic violence, forced marriages: A new study shows the effects of climate change are leading to an increase in violence against girls and women in many corners of the world.

A woman sits while waiting for food to be distributed in Kenya

Ntoya Sande was 13 years old when she got married — against her will. "I was sent to be married because of a shortage of food in the house," she said. Her parents used to have a small piece of land, but floods wiped out their harvest. "I tried to negotiate, to tell my parents that I wasn't ready, that I didn't want to get married, but they told me that I had to because that would mean one mouth less at the table."

Sande lives in Malawi's Nsanje province. Her story is one of thousands of cases highlighted in a recent study from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Two years in the making, the report is the largest and most comprehensive study to date on the effects of climate change and environmental degradation on gender-based violence.

Read more: Climate change: A catalyst for conflict

"This study shows us that the damage humanity is inflicting on nature can also fuel violence against women around the world — a link that has so far been largely overlooked," said Grethel Aguilar, IUCN's acting director general. "This study adds to the urgency of halting environmental degradation alongside action to stop gender-based violence in all its forms, and demonstrates that the two issues often need to be addressed together."

Watch video 03:44

Child brides denied childhood, education

Child marriages as 'survival strategy'

Malawi isn't the only place where minors are being married against their will to help their families survive climate disasters. According to the study, girls in Ethiopia and South Sudan are also being sold off in marriage during extreme droughts, in exchange for cattle.

Juliane Schmucker, the regional director for Asia at humanitarian organization Plan International, said the rate of child and forced marriages demonstrably increases in crisis situations. "It's simply a survival strategy: to get rid of a daughter to relieve the pressure on the family, or it's the only way to generate income," she told DW.

Growing resource scarcity also increases the risk that women and girls will be victims of violence. With increasing drought and desertification in the global south, more and more water sources and wells are drying up. Fetching water is often a woman's job, and if they're forced to walk farther for that water the risk of sexual assault also increases, especially in regions characterized by armed gangs.

Infographic showing global desertification and land degradation

The same risk applies to gathering firewood, said Dirk Bathe, spokesman for the international aid organization World Vision. "That's why we build wells in the villages directly, or nearby, and try through reforestation efforts to plant trees near settlements," he told DW. In so doing, they often rely on farmer-managed natural regeneration (FMNR), a planting technique which uses felled tree stumps and underground root systems. It was awarded a Right Livelihood Award, also known as the alternative Nobel Prize, in 2018.

In addition to practical measures, aid organizations have also called for changes to traditional gender roles. "We've seen great success when religious leaders use their influence to make it clear that men have no right to inflict violence against women," said Bathe. It's also important that girls and women know who they can contact after an assault, and that they're encouraged to do so, added Schmucker.

Sex for fish

Women living on many of Africa's coasts and lakes have also suffered as fish have become scarcer. Fishermen peddling their wares are now not only expecting money as payment — they're also demanding sex. According to the IUCN study, this practice is now so common in western Kenya that it has a name: the Jaboya system.

World Vision has tried to counteract this form of sexual exploitation, in particular in the eastern African region around Lake Victoria, where women have been given the opportunity to breed fish in ponds. "This way, they can now set up their own businesses and sell fish without getting into violent situations," said Bathe.

Read more: Living in the shadows of violence and development

Both World Vision and Plan International also confirmed another of the study's observations: In places where women are responsible for agriculture, a sudden natural disaster or extreme weather event can have a dramatic effect on their social and family standing. If harvests are threatened or wiped out altogether, this can lead to violence — often from within their own families

"Diversifying their sources of income is the most important way to protect women," said Schmucker. "If we help women to adapt to climate change and improve their income situation, everyone benefits — including children and men," said Bathe.

A family of fishermen check their nets in the early morning hours on Lake Victoria

With fish scarce, some fishermen in Kenya now expect sex in addition to money

A woman holds her child outside a flooded hut in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, many women prefer to ride out natural disasters in their homes rather than in emergency shelters

Traditional societal roles lead to death

Women and girls can suffer terribly in extreme weather situations and during natural disasters, when societies dictate certain behaviors and prohibit others, such as being out in public alone.

Women are also more likely to die as a result of flooding in Bangladesh, said Gotelind Alber of the gender equality network Women for Climate Justice, because they rarely seek refuge in emergency shelters. "These shelters are very cramped, and for a Bangladeshi woman it's not appropriate to stand there face-to-face with men, or to use the same toilet," she said. "That's why most women prefer to barricade themselves in their huts, where they're often simply washed away by the floods."

Read more: Climate change threatens peace efforts: SIPRI

But men also die because of these traditional societal roles, Alber continued. "In Australia, men are much more likely to commit suicide than women if they lose their land or their job," she said. "Men receive significantly less help than women in crisis situations, which is primarily related to the traditional view of masculinity."

Slain Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres posters are carried during a International Women's day demonstration in Tegucigalpa

Honduran rights activist Berta Caceres was shot and killed inside her home after leading a movement against a dam project

Environmental crimes, such as poaching and illegal resource extraction, can also lead to gender-based violence. According to the IUCN study, threats and sexual violence such as rape are often used to target environmental activists to undermine their status within the community, and to prevent other women from working to preserve the environment from the construction of a new mine or dam, for example.

Similar strategies are also used in industrialized nations, as women who work on environmental issues are threatened with rape on social media in order to intimidate and silence them.

Read more: Environmental activist alleged murderers go on trial

Still no climate justice in Germany

 The issue of gender and climate has, however, been a prominent feature of UN climate conferences since 2012.

Listen to audio 04:38

Living Planet: Environmentalists under threat

At the most recent summit in Madrid in December participating states agreed on the second Gender Action Plan, with the goal to put women on an equal footing on all levels of climate policy — in institutions, but also in individual climate protection projects. The aim is to reduce structural gender inequalities around the world.

These inequalities also exist in Western industrialized societies, explained Alber. She referred to Germany's Climate Protection Act, which plans to introduce higher CO2 prices in the coming years — increases which will especially affect poorer people.

Read more: Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable

That includes many retirees and single parents, most of whom are women. According to Alber, if climate protection in Germany is to be equal for both genders, the government has to offer a better compensation than a simple commuter tax relief scheme.

  • A woman carries firewood on her head on the dried banks of the Yobe River in southeast Niger

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Dangerous distances

    As places around the world become more arid and suffer from increasing drought and deforestation, wooded areas are disappearing. According to a new study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), women, particularly those living in the global south, are being forced to walk farther and farther to find firewood for cooking — and are increasingly at risk of being raped.

  • An Indian Muslim bride watches during a mass marriage in Ahmadabad, India

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Natural disasters lead to child marriages

    By taking a close look at more than 1,000 case studies in developing countries, the IUCN revealed that the number of child marriages increases during periods of drought and major flooding. When food becomes scarce, families will often try to marry off their daughters — either in exchange for cattle, or simply to have one less mouth to feed.

  • A woman works the field in Uganda

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Violence over failed harvests

    In places where women are responsible for agriculture, a sudden natural disaster or extreme weather event can have a dramatic effect on their social and family standing. If harvests are threatened or wiped out altogether, this can lead to violence — often from within their own families. Helping women diversify their sources of income is one of the most important ways of avoiding this outcome.

  • A woman walks with bamboo on her back

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Missing men

    Many men are forced to leave their homelands because climate change makes it hard to find a job. The women who stay behind have to deal with the consequences of a changing natural world alone.

  • A woman stands with a child in one of Dhaka's 5,000 slums

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Women are more vulnerable

    Stereotypical societal roles for men and women can mean the death rate is significantly higher for women during natural disasters. It often falls to women to take care of old people and children. This ties them to the home, where they can be more vulnerable to hurricanes or floods.

  • People are seen near tents at a tent city after flash floods in Iran

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Dangerous lack of infrastructure

    Women and girls remain at risk even after natural disasters have ended. Just one example: If emergency accommodation doesn't offer protected rooms, they can be vulnerable to violence by men when they use the shower or toilet facilities.

  • A woman with a pink cross on her forehead

    Women and girls: Victims of climate change

    Sexual assault as a deterrent

    Women who fight for environmental causes are particularly in danger. According to the IUCN study, men will threaten or even commit sexual violence in order to undermine a woman's status within the community, and to prevent other women from supporting environmental causes. This is often the case in South America, where women have spoken out against new dam or mine projects.

    Author: Jeanette Cwienk


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Children at risk of 'new threats' like climate change, warns UNICEF

Children around the world are living longer, healthier lives, according to a UN report. But it's not all good news — young people today are also grappling with a host of new threats, from climate change to cyberbullying. (18.11.2019)  

The deadly price of environmental activism

A prominent Honduran environmental activist has been found dead in her home - as a result of her activism, it's suspected. Green activists in Latin America and Asia continue to pay for resistance with their lives. (07.03.2016)  

Climate change threatens future of all children: UN report

No country is doing enough to protect children from the impact of climate change, a joint report by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet has found. (19.02.2020)  

Women and girls: Victims of climate change

Climate change brings dangerous consequences, especially for women and girls. Scarce resources and natural disasters are leading to more domestic violence, child marriages and sexual assault, according to a new study. (21.02.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Climate linked to increased violence  

Pakistani filmmaker: 'Child marriage hinders girls from achieving their potential'  

Related content

Symbolbild | Klimawandel | Dürre | Indien

Women and girls: Victims of climate change 21.02.2020

Climate change brings dangerous consequences, especially for women and girls. Scarce resources and natural disasters are leading to more domestic violence, child marriages and sexual assault, according to a new study.

Love Humans - Love Nature Eco-Islam for peace Conference in Karachi Pakistan Peter Limbourg

Why religious narratives are crucial to tackling climate change 23.11.2019

Environmental changes like global warming are menacing the entire ecosystem. DW's Eco Islam conference emphasized the need for using eco-friendly religious messages to make an impact. Shamil Shams reports from Karachi.

Indien Neu Delhi

Unnao: India rape victim set on fire on way to case hearing 05.12.2019

The girl was on her way to the court when a group of men, including two of her accused rapists, dragged her to a nearby field and set her on fire. Another rape case in India last week caused huge uproar in the country.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

DW's Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa: Better food for Kenyan cows, making concrete out of cassavas and a better farm for Nigeria.  

Eco@India

DW EcoIndia - Wattenmeer (DW)

Wadden Sea under threat

As sea levels rise, a rich ecosystem off the North Sea coast is at risk of disappearing.  

Global Ideas

An airplane flies with contrails in its wake

To fly or not to fly?

As air travel becomes ever more popular, the environment stands to suffer. What's the solution?  