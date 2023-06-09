  1. Skip to content
Women bus drivers in Delhi

Manira Chaudhary | Sharique Ahmad
September 6, 2023

Yogita Puril has always loved driving. Now, thanks to an initiative by the Delhi city transport corporation, she is one of three female bus drivers in New Delhi. She believes more women will soon join the profession.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W22A
