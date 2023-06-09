Women bus drivers in Delhi

Cars and TransportationIndiaWomen bus drivers in DelhiTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationIndiaManira Chaudhary | Sharique Ahmad09/06/2023September 6, 2023Yogita Puril has always loved driving. Now, thanks to an initiative by the Delhi city transport corporation, she is one of three female bus drivers in New Delhi. She believes more women will soon join the profession.https://p.dw.com/p/4W22AAdvertisement