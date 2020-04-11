Woman robbed of €50,000 withdrawn over coronavirus fears

A robber in Hamburg made off with around €50,000 ($54,400) in cash after stealing a woman's purse outside a bank in Hamburg, local authorities and media reported Wednesday.

"It is rare that handbag robberies yield such sums," a police spokeswoman said, according to the German dpa news agency.

The woman had taken all of her savings out of the bank due to fears that the lending institution would go under due to an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper reported.

On the afternoon of April 16, the 52-year-old woman had been walking from the bank branch to her car when a cyclist swiped her handbag with the money inside.

It is unclear whether the crime was a coincidence or if the woman had been targeted.

