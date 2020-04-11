 Woman robbed of €50,000 withdrawn over coronavirus fears | News | DW | 22.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Woman robbed of €50,000 withdrawn over coronavirus fears

A woman in Hamburg has lost €50,000 in cash after a thief stole her handbag. She had withdrawn her savings over fears of a financial collapse due to the coronavirus crisis.  

An envelope full of euro bank notes (imago images/teamwork/A. Duwentäster)

A robber in Hamburg made off with around €50,000 ($54,400) in cash after stealing a woman's purse outside a bank in Hamburg, local authorities and media reported Wednesday. 

"It is rare that handbag robberies yield such sums," a police spokeswoman said, according to the German dpa news agency.

The woman had taken all of her savings out of the bank due to fears that the lending institution would go under due to an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper reported. 

Read more: Dresden police release details of brazen €1 billion heist

On the afternoon of April 16, the 52-year-old woman had been walking from the bank branch to her car when a cyclist swiped her handbag with the money inside. 

It is unclear whether the crime was a coincidence or if the woman had been targeted. 

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

USA New York | Coronavirus | Todesopfer

Coronavirus latest: US death toll crosses 20,000 11.04.2020

Global confirmed cases stand at almost 1.7 million, with more than 100,000 deaths. The US has overtaken Italy to become the country with the highest number of confirmed cases, with more than 20,000 deaths.

Advertisement